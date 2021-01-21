 

Versus Systems Inc. Announces Closing of $11.0 Million Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) (CSE:VS) (FRANKFURT:BMVB) today announced that it closed its previously-announced public offering of 1,280,000 units. Further, the underwriter has exercised in full its over-allotment option to purchase an additional 192,000 common shares, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering was priced at USD $7.50 per unit, for gross proceeds of USD $11,040,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Versus. Each unit consists of one common share, one Unit A Warrant and one Unit B Warrant, each to purchase one common share at USD $7.50 per share.

The common shares and Unit A Warrants began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on January 15, 2021 under the ticker symbols "VS” and “VSSYW”, respectively.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering was filed with the SEC on January 19, 2021 and may also be obtained from the offices of Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, 920 Second Avenue South, Suite 700, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (612) 326-1305, or by email at info@lakestreet.com. These documents may also be obtained free of charge, by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay indebtedness in the principal amount of USD $250,000 and the balance for working capital and general corporate purposes, including marketing and sales expenses, the costs and expenses of the continuing development of Versus’ prizing and rewards platform and salaries and wages.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps, and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Players, viewers and users can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into mobile, console, and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps.

For Versus Systems, contact:

Matthew Pierce, Chief Executive Officer
info@versussystems.com

Cody Slach, Sean McGowan
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
VS@gatewayir.com
or
press@versussystems.com 


Versus Systems Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Versus Systems Inc. Announces Closing of $11.0 Million Public Offering LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) (CSE:VS) (FRANKFURT:BMVB) today announced that it closed its previously-announced public offering of 1,280,000 units. Further, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Versus Systems Inc. meldet Preise seines Emissionsangebots
15.01.21
Versus Systems Inc. Announces Pricing of its Public Offering