Unifor and Aleafia Health enter exclusive agreement to support medical cannabis coverage for members

"Unifor members across the country deserve access to the benefits of medical cannabis coverage through their benefits. As a union we will support our local bargaining committees to add this coverage where possible," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unifor and Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF), have entered into an exclusive 10-year agreement to support union members, retirees and their eligible dependents who receive medical cannabis insurance coverage through Unifor’s collective bargaining agreements.

The agreement supports a historic breakthrough in access to legal cannabis in Canada.

Aleafia brings unique national scale, organization and expertise to provide union members, retirees and their eligible dependents with access to medical cannabis product insurance reimbursement and physician-led cannabinoid therapy.

“This agreement will provide thousands of union members and their families with improved and affordable access to medical cannabis care, and ultimately be one of the largest breakthroughs in patient access since the early days of legalization in Canada,” said Geoffrey Benic, Aleafia Health CEO. “Our dedicated team of medical professionals and program managers are excited to begin working directly with Unifor members and launching this program.”

Through its subsidiaries, Aleafia Health provides an enhanced level of service not available through any other Canadian cannabis company. Members will receive a customized wellness regime, including cannabis education, virtual physician consultation, medical authorization, when appropriate, product ordering and scheduled home delivery, all in one business day.

Physician Expertise: Aleafia Health is a pioneer in cannabinoid therapy in Canada, providing care to over 75,000 unique patients. This has also provided actionable data on best practices on dosing, modes of intake, strain selection and patient safety, resulting in peer reviewed research published in medical journals. Best in class electronic medical records systems also allow close collaboration between Canabo physicians and Unifor members’ family doctor.

Virtual Consultation: Canabo today serves patients in every province of Canada. Since the beginning of Covid-19, the Company has transitioned to completing 100 per cent of consultations online and over the phone, allowing patients to receive professional care from the safety and convenience of their homes.

Product Portfolio: Through its flagship medical cannabis brand Emblem, members will benefit from access to a diverse portfolio of high-quality cannabis formats, including oils, capsules, sprays, sublingual strips, vapes and exclusive dried flower cultivars. In addition, the Company looks forward to releasing a new line of CBD wellness products, which includes formats not yet available in Canada.

Scheduled Same Day Delivery: Through its AssureHome Delivery platform, Unifor members can order and will receive their medical cannabis order that evening, with best in class delivery times.

As Canada’s largest private sector union, Unifor represents over 315,000 members across every sector of the Canadian economy. Aleafia Health, a global cannabis health and wellness company, has provided over 75,000 individual patients with cannabinoid therapy through its national network of clinics, along with access to high-quality, federally regulated medical cannabis products.