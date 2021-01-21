 

Unifor and Aleafia Health enter exclusive agreement to support medical cannabis coverage for members

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 14:14  |  58   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unifor and Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF), have entered into an exclusive 10-year agreement to support union members, retirees and their eligible dependents who receive medical cannabis insurance coverage through Unifor’s collective bargaining agreements.

"Unifor members across the country deserve access to the benefits of medical cannabis coverage through their benefits. As a union we will support our local bargaining committees to add this coverage where possible," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

The agreement supports a historic breakthrough in access to legal cannabis in Canada.

Aleafia brings unique national scale, organization and expertise to provide union members, retirees and their eligible dependents with access to medical cannabis product insurance reimbursement and physician-led cannabinoid therapy.

“This agreement will provide thousands of union members and their families with improved and affordable access to medical cannabis care, and ultimately be one of the largest breakthroughs in patient access since the early days of legalization in Canada,” said Geoffrey Benic, Aleafia Health CEO. “Our dedicated team of medical professionals and program managers are excited to begin working directly with Unifor members and launching this program.”

Through its subsidiaries, Aleafia Health provides an enhanced level of service not available through any other Canadian cannabis company. Members will receive a customized wellness regime, including cannabis education, virtual physician consultation, medical authorization, when appropriate, product ordering and scheduled home delivery, all in one business day.

  • Physician Expertise: Aleafia Health is a pioneer in cannabinoid therapy in Canada, providing care to over 75,000 unique patients. This has also provided actionable data on best practices on dosing, modes of intake, strain selection and patient safety, resulting in peer reviewed research published in medical journals. Best in class electronic medical records systems also allow close collaboration between Canabo physicians and Unifor members’ family doctor.
  • Virtual Consultation: Canabo today serves patients in every province of Canada. Since the beginning of Covid-19, the Company has transitioned to completing 100 per cent of consultations online and over the phone, allowing patients to receive professional care from the safety and convenience of their homes.
  • Product Portfolio: Through its flagship medical cannabis brand Emblem, members will benefit from access to a diverse portfolio of high-quality cannabis formats, including oils, capsules, sprays, sublingual strips, vapes and exclusive dried flower cultivars. In addition, the Company looks forward to releasing a new line of CBD wellness products, which includes formats not yet available in Canada.
  • Scheduled Same Day Delivery: Through its AssureHome Delivery platform, Unifor members can order and will receive their medical cannabis order that evening, with best in class delivery times.

As Canada’s largest private sector union, Unifor represents over 315,000 members across every sector of the Canadian economy. Aleafia Health, a global cannabis health and wellness company, has provided over 75,000 individual patients with cannabinoid therapy through its national network of clinics, along with access to high-quality, federally regulated medical cannabis products.

Seite 1 von 3
Aleafia Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unifor and Aleafia Health enter exclusive agreement to support medical cannabis coverage for members TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Unifor and Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF), have entered into an exclusive 10-year agreement to support union members, retirees and their eligible dependents who receive medical cannabis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Aleafia Health Launches Portfolio of Exclusive Cultivars
08.01.21
Aleafia Health Enters Definitive Supply Agreement with European Pharmaceutical Producer Apipharm
05.01.21
Aleafia Health Announces Intention to Repay $25M Convertible Debenture with Cash

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
394
Einer der "Cannabis-Werte" 2017 mit Potential auf ein Alleinstellungsmerkmal in seinem Sek