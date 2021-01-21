Gold Bull Appoints Mike Cowin as Director

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“ Gold Bull ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Mike Cowin to the Company’s Board of Directors.

As Gold Bull continues on its path of building a major US focussed gold company, we are fortunate to have someone of Mike’s caliber join our board. Mike’s broad business and finance background adds additional depth to our Board and team and will benefit the Company and our shareholders as we continue to grow.

Mr. Cowin is the Principal of Corom Funds Management, an entity managing family office investments. He is also Chairman of Domino’s Pizza Japan Inc. and a Director of Apache Industrial Services, Queens Road Capital, CTE Investments, Rockmaster Resources Corp. and Walcott Resources Ltd. Previously he was a director of Bridgeclimb Limited, one of Australia’s leading tourist attractions. Michael Cowin has over 25 years investment experience in the wholesale funds management sector in Australia. From 2007 to 2018, he was an equity partner and Director of Northcape Capital, a boutique investment fund based in Australia which manages over A$10 billion. He was the portfolio manager for the Emerging Companies Fund at Northcape Capital. Prior to Northcape Capital, Michael Cowin was a senior portfolio manager at AMP from 2004-2007 where he ran the AMP Small Companies Fund. From 2003-2004, he managed the UBS Emerging Growth Fund. From 1999 - 2003 he was a senior industrials analyst and head of research at UBS Asset Management. He also worked at BZW, ABN Amro and Proctor & Gamble earlier in his career.

Mr. Cowin has an MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management and Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from the University of New South Wales.

About Gold Bull Resources Corp.

Gold Bull Resources Corp. is a gold focused mineral exploration company that strives to generate and advance high-reward project acquisitions in regions with proven mineral wealth. Gold Bull’s mission is to grow into a US focussed mid-tier gold development Company. The company’s exploration hub is based in Nevada, USA, a top-tier mineral district that contain significant historical production, existing mining infrastructure and an established mining culture.