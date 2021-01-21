HPQ Gen1 Nano Silicon Reactor Exceeds Expectations, Produces Sub 100 Nm Spherical Nanopowders & Nanowires

“With the Gen1 PUREVAP TM NSiR operational and exceeding expectations from the start, HPQ NANO is uniquely positioned to be at the forefront of low-cost manufacturing of Nano Silicon for batteries and other applications, as we continue working on scaling up the capabilities of our PUREVAP TM NSiR process.” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO HPQ Silicon.

PUREVAPTM NSiR LOW-COST PROCESS: FIRST RESULTS ENCOURAGING, MORE TESTING TO FOLLOW

The material produced, under the less than optimum operating conditions of the first commissioning tests, was analysed by scanning electron microscope (SEM) imaging combined with X-ray diffraction (XRD) and yielded the following information:

Gen1 NSiR system performance exceeded design and modelling expectations:

• Successfully produced sub 100 nm silicon - based spherical nanopowders & nanowires.

• Computer models suggested that the size limit of the material produced would be between 100 nm and 200 nm.



SEM-XRD analysis indicates that the < 100 nm Si base spherical nanopowders & nanowires material could be used as anode material for Li-ion batteries, combined with graphite or not.



Samples from these commissioning tests have been sent to Professor Lionel ROUÉ of the Centre Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications (EMT) for electro-chemical evaluation.

Using results from data collected during these preliminary tests, PyroGenesis technical team has improved the design of the system and the operational parameters of the reactor.

• It will be possible to provide further inputs and controls on the process to customize the composition and size of the spherical nano powders and nano wires.

The Gen1 NSiR is now ready to commence further testing of Silicon nano materials under new conditions, with a goal of producing larger size Silicon (Si) nanopowders and nanowires.



A METHODICAL APPROACH TO THE COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT OF OUR DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY

Despite massive investment in Silicon material for batteries , current manufacturing processes are simply not scalable or commercially viable. The PUREVAPTM NSiR represents a game changing leap forward in resolving the issues of commercial viability and scalability, and with the Gen1 NSiR now operational, HPQ NANO is uniquely well positioned to offer industry participants a wide spectrum of products for testing.