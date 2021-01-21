 

Enphase Energy Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report which provides an overview of the Company's ESG policies and initiatives.

“We are pleased to publish our inaugural ESG report and share our progress in helping to deliver a future of sustainability for all, while focusing on our core values, and never losing sight of the three commitments that have guided us since the beginning: innovation, quality, and social responsibility,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “Since inception, Enphase has been committed to serving its communities and improving the environment. Sustainability is at the core of what we do. We are proud of our team at Enphase as we continue to work towards building energy independence through our solar-plus-storage system products.”

The report identifies key focus areas and fundamental ESG standards relevant to Enphase’s business and its investors based on guidance from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) industry specific standards, as well as certain UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that most closely align with Enphase’s business activities and strategy.

To view a copy of the ESG report, please visit the Company’s website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 30 million microinverters, and approximately 1.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's key initiatives, financial performance, business strategies, operations, and capabilities and performance of its technology and products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

