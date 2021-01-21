Muscle Maker Grill Aggressively Moves into Direct-to-Consumer Prepared Meal Plan Market

Muscle Maker’s strategy continues to focus on non-traditional locations and ways to reach consumers. The company believes the restaurant industry has changed. Being able to reach consumers through multiple touch points is critical to its strategy. Expanding in ready-made, prepared meal plans shipped directly to consumers doorsteps is a new way to get the company’s healthier products into the hands of consumers through contactless delivery and convenience. This new business line expands the company’s reach to consumers and includes brick-and-mortar locations, non-traditional locations such as military bases and universities, home delivery through ghost kitchens and now meal plans shipped via UPS direct to consumers. This model can work out of all existing locations, including ghost kitchens and will be offered to sell through franchise locations.

League City, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s and MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced the launch of www.MuscleMakerPrep.com . Starting today, customers can order ready-made “healthier for you” prepared meals shipped directly to their doorstep. The first location to launch this program is located in the Chelsea neighborhood of NYC allowing customers within 250 miles to order their ready-made meals. Additional sites are planned to come on-line throughout Q1 and Q2 increasing the company’s reach to consumers.

Late last year the company announced a partnership with Happy Meal Prep and has been working relentlessly to perfect their temperature-controlled boxes to ensure safe delivery of MMG’s “healthier for you” food options. Customers can now order ready-made, prepared meals with options including Wraps, Bowls, Pastas and Salads. There are specific dietary categories as well including Keto and Gluten Free. After a minimum order of five meals, customers can order any quantity they desire to meet their meal prep needs. Customers can opt in for texts or emails to keep up to date on the brand’s latest offerings.

Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill, commented, “MuscleMakerPrep.com not only creates an additional revenue stream for the company but allows for us to reach broader audiences and new market segments. This is an expansion of our strategy to get healthier food options to consumers via non-traditional locations and methods. As an expression of gratitude to our loyal customer base, for a limited time, the company will offer 15% off all first time delivered meal plan orders. As of today, we will be able to serve the NY, NJ, and PA markets and are seeking to open more markets as we dive into 2021!”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

