 

CHF Solutions Offers Educational Event on Effective Fluid Management Strategies in Heart Failure Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced the company will host an interactive, physician-led webinar to discuss “Real-World Experience Using Ultrafiltration in the Management of Heart Failure Patients.” The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Central Time.  

The webinar panelists include:

  • Robert A. Watson III, MD, FAAC, Chief, Cardiology Division, Co-Director, Comprehensive Heart Failure Program at Abington Jefferson Health, Pennsylvania
  • Donald C. Haas, MD, Medical Director, Ventricular Assist Device Program; Co-Director, Comprehensive Heart Failure Program at Abington Jefferson Health, Pennsylvania
  • Maureen Hummel, CRNP, Clinical Director, Comprehensive Heart Failure Program at Abington Jefferson Health, Pennsylvania
  • Patti Barrella, MSN, CHFN, Heart Failure Coordinator at Abington Jefferson Health, Pennsylvania
  • John L. Jefferies, Jay M. Sullivan Distinguished Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine and Chief of Cardiology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center

90% of the nearly 1 million annual heart failure hospitalizations in the U.S. are due to signs and symptoms of fluid overload.1,2,Volume regulation and management are key components to the treatment of heart failure patients.3 Mechanical ultrafiltration (UF), such as the Aquadex technology, has been used successfully to treat heart failure patients suffering from fluid overload. Data recently published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure Supplement demonstrated UF with Aquadex is a safe and effective strategy for decongestion and compares favorably in reducing heart failure rehospitalizations, renal function response, and weight/volume loss. The panelists from Abington Jefferson Health can provide unique perspective on the data as authors of the study.

Those interested in attending the educational webinar can register through this link. For those unable to attend the webinar, an archive of the webcast will be available within 48 hours after the event concludes on the CHF Solutions’ YouTube channel. and CHF Solutions’ website.

1. Costanzo MR, et al. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2007 Feb 13; 49(6): 675-683.

2. Gheorghiade M, Filippatos G. Eur Heart J. 2005 Mar 15; 7 (Suppl): B13-B19.

3. Miller WL. Circ Heart Fail.206;9:e002922-31

About CHF Solutions
CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CHF Solutions Offers Educational Event on Effective Fluid Management Strategies in Heart Failure Patients EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced the company will host an interactive, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 