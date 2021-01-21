CHF Solutions Offers Educational Event on Effective Fluid Management Strategies in Heart Failure Patients

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced the company will host an interactive, physician-led webinar to discuss “Real-World Experience Using Ultrafiltration in the Management of Heart Failure Patients.” The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Central Time.

Robert A. Watson III, MD, FAAC, Chief, Cardiology Division, Co-Director, Comprehensive Heart Failure Program at Abington Jefferson Health, Pennsylvania

Donald C. Haas, MD, Medical Director, Ventricular Assist Device Program; Co-Director, Comprehensive Heart Failure Program at Abington Jefferson Health, Pennsylvania

Maureen Hummel, CRNP, Clinical Director, Comprehensive Heart Failure Program at Abington Jefferson Health, Pennsylvania

Patti Barrella, MSN, CHFN, Heart Failure Coordinator at Abington Jefferson Health, Pennsylvania

John L. Jefferies, Jay M. Sullivan Distinguished Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine and Chief of Cardiology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center



90% of the nearly 1 million annual heart failure hospitalizations in the U.S. are due to signs and symptoms of fluid overload.1,2,Volume regulation and management are key components to the treatment of heart failure patients.3 Mechanical ultrafiltration (UF), such as the Aquadex technology, has been used successfully to treat heart failure patients suffering from fluid overload. Data recently published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure Supplement demonstrated UF with Aquadex is a safe and effective strategy for decongestion and compares favorably in reducing heart failure rehospitalizations, renal function response, and weight/volume loss. The panelists from Abington Jefferson Health can provide unique perspective on the data as authors of the study.

Those interested in attending the educational webinar can register through this link. For those unable to attend the webinar, an archive of the webcast will be available within 48 hours after the event concludes on the CHF Solutions’ YouTube channel. and CHF Solutions’ website.

1. Costanzo MR, et al. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2007 Feb 13; 49(6): 675-683.

2. Gheorghiade M, Filippatos G. Eur Heart J. 2005 Mar 15; 7 (Suppl): B13-B19.

3. Miller WL. Circ Heart Fail.206;9:e002922-31

