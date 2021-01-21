AditxtScore Immune Monitoring Service Will be Operational on February 1st

The initial application of the platform will be AditxtScore for COVID-19 which has been designed to provide a more complete assessment of an individual’s infection and immunity status with respect to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Infection status will be determined by evaluating the presence or absence of the virus, and immunity status by measuring levels of antibodies against viral antigens and their ability to neutralize the virus. Aditxt will soon be expanding the panel to measure other components of the immune response such as cellular immunity.

AditxtScore for COVID-19 will be available as a Lab Developed Test (LDT) and processed at the AditxtScore Immune Monitoring Center, which will operate as a CLIA-certified reference lab for the Company’s prospective channel partners, including labs and hospitals.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the focus has been on infection status. Moving forward, we believe the need for monitoring the presence and durability of immunity will continue to grow. By assessing infection status together with immunity status, AditxtScore for COVID-19 will be well positioned to address both needs. We’re currently in discussions with labs, hospitals and other channel partners around the world interested in incorporating AditxtScore into their offerings. By acting as a reference lab, prospective channel partners can rapidly deploy the service without the need for additional equipment or staffing on their part,” stated Amro Albanna, Co-founder and CEO of Aditxt.

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus, dated September 1, 2020, that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under File No. 333-248491, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

