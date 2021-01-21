 

Toyota Motor Corporation Signs on as First User of Cerence’s New Cloud Service Center in Japan

21.01.2021   

Localized hosting facility to deliver faster AI-powered experiences for Japanese drivers

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it has installed a new cloud service center in Japan, with Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) signing on as its first user. The new cloud center provides AI-powered innovation, products and technologies such as speech recognition, text-to-speech, and natural language understanding. With this new facility, Cerence delivers even faster response times, enabling a smoother experience for automakers and mobility OEMs that have deployed Cerence’s AI products in Japan.

Toyota, one of the pioneer users of cloud service from Cerence prior to its spin out, began leveraging the service in 2014 for cloud-based speech recognition technology for the Agent function of Toyota's Connected Services. Agent is an interactive voice service that allows drivers to search and set destinations, check the weather, and search for other information. When drivers speak to Toyota's Connected Services-compatible in-car navigation system, such as "Find a restaurant with a parking lot nearby,” the Agent searches for information and responds verbally, creating a natural, human-like exchange in the car. By now utilizing the cloud hosting site in Japan, the Agent’s response time will be improved, enabling Toyota to provide a smoother and more advanced driver experience to its connected service users in the future.

“As expectations for AI-powered automotive assistants continue to expand for Japanese drivers and around the world, we are committed to growing and enhancing our offerings to meet their needs,” said Shojiro Kimura, Regional Vice President, Japan, Cerence. “The installation of our new cloud service center in Japan demonstrates our constant dedication to bringing a state-of-the-art experience to our Japanese OEM customers like Toyota Motor Corporation and their drivers.”

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com


