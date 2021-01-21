New integration between Tealium and Agillic enhances the value of customer data

With the standard connector, the synergy between the Tealium Customer Data Platform and Agillic enhances the capacity and intelligence of both systems, enabling a more personalised communication, which is recognised as impacting conversion rates and boosting the value of the marketing communication significantly.

US-based Tealium has developed a standard connector to Danish omnichannel marketing software company Agillic. With the connector, clients using Tealium , a Customer Data Platform (CDP), and Agillic can more easily create and execute highly personalised communication based on data from many disparate sources.

The standard connector substitutes a custom webhook and enables smoother data exchange between the Tealium CDP and the Agillic Platform. As the CDP collects vital data from many sources, it calculates, for example, which message or offer a given customer is most likely to respond to. However, it doesn’t have an omnichannel execution capacity, which is why it makes sense to integrate to the Agillic Platform. In the Agillic Platform, data from the CDP is automatically mapped up against the customer profiles, and the most relevant content can be delivered to the consumers.

Point-and-click integration developed with Solution Partner eCapacity

Agillic’s Solution Partner eCapacity and Tealium collaborated to create the connector. Martin Wammen, Partner MarTech and Business Development at eCapacity, says: “We had a client request for the connector and reached out to Tealium. Together we developed a powerful point-and-click integration, which means the two systems can be integrated extremely fast and effectively, within hours.”

An increasing need for integrations

When a company has a best-of-breed approach, i.e. build their MarTech stack of a series of highly specialised software components, it requires integrations to tie the systems together.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic, says: “As high levels of personalisation have become the norm; brands are continually retooling their tech stack to get a complete picture of the customer. No software solution is an island, and CDPs, DMPs and best-of-breeds such as Agillic, are all systems which provide more value when connected. We experience that integration capability is a highly prioritised criterion and the fact that Agillic offers standard integrations to software such as Microsoft CRM, BI and eCommerce systems, and now Tealium gives us a competitive edge.”