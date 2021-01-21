 

New integration between Tealium and Agillic enhances the value of customer data

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Press release, Copenhagen 21 January 2021

US-based Tealium has developed a standard connector to Danish omnichannel marketing software company Agillic. With the connector, clients using Tealium, a Customer Data Platform (CDP), and Agillic can more easily create and execute highly personalised communication based on data from many disparate sources.

With the standard connector, the synergy between the Tealium Customer Data Platform and Agillic enhances the capacity and intelligence of both systems, enabling a more personalised communication, which is recognised as impacting conversion rates and boosting the value of the marketing communication significantly.

The standard connector substitutes a custom webhook and enables smoother data exchange between the Tealium CDP and the Agillic Platform. As the CDP collects vital data from many sources, it calculates, for example, which message or offer a given customer is most likely to respond to. However, it doesn’t have an omnichannel execution capacity, which is why it makes sense to integrate to the Agillic Platform. In the Agillic Platform, data from the CDP is automatically mapped up against the customer profiles, and the most relevant content can be delivered to the consumers.

Point-and-click integration developed with Solution Partner eCapacity
Agillic’s Solution Partner eCapacity and Tealium collaborated to create the connector. Martin Wammen, Partner MarTech and Business Development at eCapacity, says: “We had a client request for the connector and reached out to Tealium. Together we developed a powerful point-and-click integration, which means the two systems can be integrated extremely fast and effectively, within hours.”

An increasing need for integrations
When a company has a best-of-breed approach, i.e. build their MarTech stack of a series of highly specialised software components, it requires integrations to tie the systems together.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic, says: “As high levels of personalisation have become the norm; brands are continually retooling their tech stack to get a complete picture of the customer. No software solution is an island, and CDPs, DMPs and best-of-breeds such as Agillic, are all systems which provide more value when connected. We experience that integration capability is a highly prioritised criterion and the fact that Agillic offers standard integrations to software such as Microsoft CRM, BI and eCommerce systems, and now Tealium gives us a competitive edge.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New integration between Tealium and Agillic enhances the value of customer data Press release, Copenhagen 21 January 2021 US-based Tealium has developed a standard connector to Danish omnichannel marketing software company Agillic. With the connector, clients using Tealium, a Customer Data Platform (CDP), and Agillic can more …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 