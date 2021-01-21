 

Bragg Announces Notice of Warrant Acceleration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSX.V: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg” or the “Company”) announced today that it has elected to exercise its right under the terms of a warrant indenture dated November 18, 2020 (the “Warrant Indenture”) governing the common share purchase warrants of the Company issued on November 18, 2020 (the “Warrants”) to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants. 

Pursuant to the Warrant Indenture, the Company may accelerate the expiry of these Warrants at any time prior to 4:30pm (Toronto time) on November 18, 2023 in the event the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $1.50 for at least 10 consecutive trading days by providing written notice to the warrantholders (the “Acceleration Notice”). The Warrants will, unless exercised, expire on the 30th day after the Company provides the Acceleration Notice.

As of the close of markets on January 19, 2021, the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares had traded in excess of $1.50 for at least 10 consecutive trading days. Accordingly, Bragg has given notice to all registered warrant holders that the expiry date for the Warrants is accelerated to February 22, 2021.

As of January 20, 2021, a total of 14,516,702 Warrants have yet to be exercised. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.00. If all Warrants are exercised, proceeds to the Company will total $15,673,292.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s main portfolio is ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
 Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group
 +1-647-800-2282
 info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
 Lina Sennevall, Square in the Air 
lina@squareintheair.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group
+1-289-276-1167
tim@bragg.games

Seite 1 von 3
Bragg Gaming Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bragg Announces Notice of Warrant Acceleration NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO UNITED STATES TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSX.V: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg” or the “Company”) announced today that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
20.01.21
Bragg Gaming Closes Earn-out Conversion
19.01.21
Bragg Gaming to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
13.01.21
Bragg Closes $3M Non-Brokered Private Placement
13.01.21
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
13.01.21
Bragg Gaming Launches with Betway
12.01.21
Publishing Magnate and Former Chair of Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. Paul Godfrey Appointed to Board of Bragg Gaming
05.01.21
Bragg Gaming Enters the Netherlands Through a Deal with JVH Gaming and Kambi Sports Group

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
121
BRAGG Gaming (TSX-V: BRAG) : 2020 Umsätze bis zu Euro 38 Millionen!!! Aktie komplett unterbewertet
31.08.20
3
Bragg-Gaming Aktie
17.04.20
5
Bragg Gaming Group - nächste Tenbagger-Chance ???