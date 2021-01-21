Bragg Announces Notice of Warrant Acceleration

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSX.V: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg” or the “Company”) announced today that it has elected to exercise its right under the terms of a warrant indenture dated November 18, 2020 (the “Warrant Indenture”) governing the common share purchase warrants of the Company issued on November 18, 2020 (the “Warrants”) to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants.

Pursuant to the Warrant Indenture, the Company may accelerate the expiry of these Warrants at any time prior to 4:30pm (Toronto time) on November 18, 2023 in the event the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $1.50 for at least 10 consecutive trading days by providing written notice to the warrantholders (the “Acceleration Notice”). The Warrants will, unless exercised, expire on the 30th day after the Company provides the Acceleration Notice.