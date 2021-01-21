REPEAT -- Metallica Metals Provides Corporate Update

As previously announced, the Company has acquired several promising mineral projects targeting gold, silver, and palladium and platinum (PGM’s) in some of the most active exploration and mining districts in northern Ontario (Marathon and Thunder Bay Mining Districts). This includes the Starr Project (gold and silver) and Richview Pine and Sammy Ridgeline Projects (palladium and platinum) to complement its existing Big Mac Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallica Metals C orp . ( CSE : MM ) ( OT C: C RUU F) (F W B: S Y 7P ) (the “ C o m p a n y ” or “ Metallica Metals ”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its recent efforts to refocus the Company to exploring and developing precious metals projects in Canada.

As part of these efforts, the Company has recently:

Completed a name change to better reflect its focus on precious metals

Closed a $300,000 private placement

Applied for a new OTC stock ticker

Redesigned its corporate website - https://metallica-metals.com

Updated its corporate presentation (now available on website)

Opened an office in Toronto to focus on its new gold and PGM projects in Ontario

Started the process of recruiting additional geological talent to its technical team



Paul Ténière, CEO and Director of Metallica Metals commented, “The board and management team are excited about finalizing the rebranding of the Company as it refocuses its efforts on exploring and developing gold, silver, and PGM projects in Ontario and BC. We are now turning our attention to planning our exploration activities for summer 2021.”

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo., CEO and Director of Metallica Metals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

