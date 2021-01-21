 

REPEAT -- Metallica Metals Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallica Metals Corp. (CSE: MM) (OTC: CRUUF) (FWB: SY7P) (the “Company” or “Metallica Metals”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its recent efforts to refocus the Company to exploring and developing precious metals projects in Canada.

As previously announced, the Company has acquired several promising mineral projects targeting gold, silver, and palladium and platinum (PGM’s) in some of the most active exploration and mining districts in northern Ontario (Marathon and Thunder Bay Mining Districts). This includes the Starr Project (gold and silver) and Richview Pine and Sammy Ridgeline Projects (palladium and platinum) to complement its existing Big Mac Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

As part of these efforts, the Company has recently:

  • Completed a name change to better reflect its focus on precious metals
  • Closed a $300,000 private placement
  • Applied for a new OTC stock ticker
  • Redesigned its corporate website - https://metallica-metals.com
  • Updated its corporate presentation (now available on website)
  • Opened an office in Toronto to focus on its new gold and PGM projects in Ontario
  • Started the process of recruiting additional geological talent to its technical team

Paul Ténière, CEO and Director of Metallica Metals commented, “The board and management team are excited about finalizing the rebranding of the Company as it refocuses its efforts on exploring and developing gold, silver, and PGM projects in Ontario and BC. We are now turning our attention to planning our exploration activities for summer 2021.”

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo., CEO and Director of Metallica Metals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

METALLICA METALS CORP.
Paul Teniere, M.Sc., P.Geo.
CEO and Director
Suite 810 – 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2
Ph: (604) 687-2038
teniereconsulting@gmail.com

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://metallica-metals.com or its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s proposed acquisition, exploration program and the expectations for the mining industry. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

