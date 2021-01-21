Nightfood CEO and Largest Shareholder Sean Folkson Extends Existing Lock-Up Agreement Additional Twelve Months, Into February 2022

TARRYTOWN, NY, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the category of “sleep-friendly” nutrition and snacking, today announced that founder and CEO Sean Folkson has extended his existing lock-up agreement for an additional twelve months.

Folkson has not disposed of any shares in any way since November of 2015. He has increased his position during that time by purchasing 400,000 shares through the exercise of warrants at a $.30 strike price, as well as through recent purchasing of shares in the open market.

Folkson’s previous Lock-Up Agreement was set to expire On February 4, 2021. That agreement has now been extended an additional twelve months, through February 4, 2022. In exchange, Folkson was issued warrants for NGTF common stock with a strike price of $.30 and a term of one year. Should Folkson not exercise the warrants on or prior to February 4, 2022, they will expire.

Folkson commented, “I look forward to the opportunity to exercise these warrants at their $.30 strike price during the next twelve months to increase my share position while remaining aligned with the best interests of all Nightfood shareholders. We’re on the cusp of significant milestones, and I have no intention of selling a single share until we’ve achieved our goal. That means pioneering and leading this new consumer category so people can snack better and sleep better every night. We believe having a formal Lock Up Agreement in place inspires greater shareholder confidence in our vision for both the short and long-term prospects of the Company, as well it should.”

Nightfood’s award-winning sleep-friendly ice cream is currently available in over 800 supermarkets, including divisions of Kroger, Albertsons and H-E-B. More distribution and strategic partnerships are expected to be announced shortly.

In addition to the $.30 warrants issued as part of this Lock-Up Agreement, Folkson recently agreed to a new Consulting Agreement and compensation package with the company effective January 1, 2021.

The new compensation structure consists of a $6,000 monthly consulting fee as Folkson’s only cash compensation. In addition, the new twelve month consulting agreement contains bonus warrants with strike prices of $.50 and $1.00. Those bonus warrants would only be earned when the Company achieves certain revenue targets (such as the first million-dollar revenue quarter) and other strategic milestones during 2022 which Management believes would increase shareholder value.