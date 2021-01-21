Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample

Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan states, “Having a world class laboratory such as Ortech in our backyard, that was able to receive and can quickly begin working on the bulk sample, is an invaluable resource for Jourdan.”

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSX-V: JOR) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has instructed Process Research Ortech Inc. (“Ortech”) to commence the analysis of the bulk sample retrieved from its high-grade lithium project north of Val d’Or, Quebec. Ortech, a Mississauga based laboratory, will begin work on 30 tonnes of the bulk sample that Jourdan provided. The results received from the bulk sample, in conjunction with the exploration work currently underway on Jourdan’s property, are expected to provide a clear direction for immediate steps forward towards becoming a producer in the high growth energy metal space.

Jourdan has assembled an excellent ground team that is currently at site doing soil sampling, geophysical surveys & geological mapping. The team has already performed an 18 km scintillometer survey and was successful in recognizing several anomalies corresponding to known spodumene occurrences. Jourdan hopes to publish the results of the report within the next two weeks.

Mr. Bharti goes on to say, “With the strong global forecast for lithium prices, we feel this is an opportune time for Jourdan to move forward with our lithium asset. We were excited to see Sayona Mining Limited, a company with properties closely neighbouring Jourdan’s assets, receive a sizeable investment from Piedmont Lithium Limited. It is very clear to us that we are in an extremely prolific mining district for battery grade lithium for implementation in batteries for electronic vehicles (“EV”) and similar applications.”

Dr. Andreas Rompel, Chairman of Jourdan, states, “The fact that companies such as Piedmont Lithium, who recently signed a supply agreement with Tesla who invested into Sayona Mining, which has properties located close to Jourdan’s, shows the importance of the Val d’Or region for lithium supply to the world’s largest EV companies. As part of the global initiative to focus on EVs and clean energy, Jourdan is strategically accelerating its work on its lithium project in Northern Quebec and has already initiated bulk sampling and will be seeking partners in the EV space going forward.”