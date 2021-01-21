 

Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 14:00  |  65   |   |   

Initial Field Work Update

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSX-V: JOR) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has instructed Process Research Ortech Inc. (“Ortech”) to commence the analysis of the bulk sample retrieved from its high-grade lithium project north of Val d’Or, Quebec. Ortech, a Mississauga based laboratory, will begin work on 30 tonnes of the bulk sample that Jourdan provided. The results received from the bulk sample, in conjunction with the exploration work currently underway on Jourdan’s property, are expected to provide a clear direction for immediate steps forward towards becoming a producer in the high growth energy metal space.

Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan states, “Having a world class laboratory such as Ortech in our backyard, that was able to receive and can quickly begin working on the bulk sample, is an invaluable resource for Jourdan.”

Jourdan has assembled an excellent ground team that is currently at site doing soil sampling, geophysical surveys & geological mapping. The team has already performed an 18 km scintillometer survey and was successful in recognizing several anomalies corresponding to known spodumene occurrences. Jourdan hopes to publish the results of the report within the next two weeks.

Mr. Bharti goes on to say, “With the strong global forecast for lithium prices, we feel this is an opportune time for Jourdan to move forward with our lithium asset. We were excited to see Sayona Mining Limited, a company with properties closely neighbouring Jourdan’s assets, receive a sizeable investment from Piedmont Lithium Limited. It is very clear to us that we are in an extremely prolific mining district for battery grade lithium for implementation in batteries for electronic vehicles (“EV”) and similar applications.”

Dr. Andreas Rompel, Chairman of Jourdan, states, “The fact that companies such as Piedmont Lithium, who recently signed a supply agreement with Tesla who invested into Sayona Mining, which has properties located close to Jourdan’s, shows the importance of the Val d’Or region for lithium supply to the world’s largest EV companies. As part of the global initiative to focus on EVs and clean energy, Jourdan is strategically accelerating its work on its lithium project in Northern Quebec and has already initiated bulk sampling and will be seeking partners in the EV space going forward.”

Seite 1 von 3
Jourdan Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample Initial Field Work UpdateTORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSX-V: JOR) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has instructed Process Research Ortech Inc. (“Ortech”) to commence the analysis of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Jourdan Resumes Exploration in Val d’Or

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
225
nach ROLLBACK. ......was geht jetzt mit kanad. JOR ???