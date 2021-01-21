 

Marijuana Strategic Ventures Appoints Arman Tabatabaei to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

BONSALL, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecurCapital Holdings Corp. (OTC: CQER) (“CQER” or the “Company”) today announces the appointment of Arman Tabatabaei to its board of directors as an independent board member.

“Our goal is to select Board Members who have extensive experience and specialized backgrounds in the Cannabis industry, and Arman has developed a significant history in analyzing and revamping operations of expanding companies,” said James Hancock, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “He will be a key decision maker in the selection of companies for our strategic subsidiary pool. Arman’s role will be to analyze and assist the management teams of all of our subsidiary companies during their incubation, growth and expansion,” continued Hancock.

Tabatabaei has deep management experience within the Cannabis industry. He has consulted with large publicly traded corporations, which includes working on growth initiatives with Cannabis Strategic Ventures, and improving operations at Sugarmade, Inc. Tabatabaei is founder and Chairman of Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC: CBGL). With more than 17 years of management experience, he has earned a solid reputation for taking a numbers-based analytical approach to the management of organizations which have proven significant positive results. Tabatabaei holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Global Business with an additional post-graduate work in predictive analysis and a Bachelor of Science with an emphasis on mathematics and physics.

“I am grateful to have the confidence of the Company to appoint me to the Board. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and the Company’s management to advance the Company’s strategic and growth expansion goals,” said Mr. Tabatabaei.

The Company is in the process of completing a name change with FINRA to Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. and completing the necessary steps for filing an S1 registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission and uplisting to a higher exchange.

About SecurCapital Holdings Corp. (Marijuana Strategic Ventures)
Headquartered in Bonsall, California, SecurCapital Holdings Corp. is a new public company founded by cannabis industry professionals with many years of experience. The goal is to create a strategically aligned conglomerate of multinational marijuana focused companies that support the vertical and horizontal business objectives of the Company.

For more information, email info@MarijuanaStrategicVentures.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:

Marijuana Strategic Ventures Inc.

CEO Jim Hancock
Tel: 1.800.833.8250
email: info@marijuanastrategicventures.com


SecurCapital Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marijuana Strategic Ventures Appoints Arman Tabatabaei to the Board of Directors BONSALL, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SecurCapital Holdings Corp. (OTC: CQER) (“CQER” or the “Company”) today announces the appointment of Arman Tabatabaei to its board of directors as an independent board member. “Our goal is to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 