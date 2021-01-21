Ackroo Announces 2020 Revenue Growth Results

HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (the “Company” or “Ackroo”) (TSX-V: AKR) (OTC: AKRFF), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, is pleased to report unaudited record revenues of $6,069,966 for the year ended 2020. This represents a 16% increase over the previous year and an 8-year cumulative average growth rate of 34% per year since the Company’s founding in 2012. The Company delivered $5,028,931 of annual recurring revenue and their third consecutive positive EBITDA year. Strategically, Ackroo also increased the Company’s cash position significantly, retired all debts owing to SOFII, and completed three accretive acquisitions in marketing, payments and point-of-sale. Despite the impact of COVID-19, the Company delivered strong results and is well positioned for continued growth in 2021.

“2020 was a challenging year but also a very pivotal one for the Company,” said Steve Levely, CEO of Ackroo. “COVID-19 brought both personal and business challenges. Moving to a fully remote office was a simple change for the company, however lots of internal collaboration and engagement was impacted. We also saw significant attrition, primarily in retail, with close to 10% of our customer locations needing to terminate. However, with challenges also came lots of opportunity as we saw a very high demand for Ackroo’s digital products and significant growth in our M&A funnel leading to three strategic acquisitions in 2020. Through these three acquisitions we now have three distinct business units with marketing, payments and point-of-sale for niche markets. We introduced a 6th new board member to add M&A expertise into the Company while injecting $3,000,000 of capital to support short-term acquisition opportunities. We added more self-serve tools and insights for our customers in our core marketing platform while refining our cross-sell and upsell approach for our digital and payment solutions. We finished the year strong in Q4 with a record number of new organic clients signed and delivered record revenue. Thanks to continuous strong financial management we delivered our 3rd consecutive earnings positive year while avoiding any layoffs and without any government assistance. Through the various challenges and opportunities the Ackroo team pivoted and built an even stronger foundation for the business than we had a year earlier. I couldn’t be prouder of how well the team has performed and how bright the future is for our company and for our shareholders.”