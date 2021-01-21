Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy 2021 Winter Drill Program Preparations Underway at East Preston Uranium Project

Results from the 2020 HLEM survey have been received and drill target prioritization is now underway, based on the compilation of results from the 2019 and 2020 drill programs and 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, and property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the “Company”) partner company Azincourt Energy Corp. (“Azincourt”) is pleased to provide an update on preparations for the 2021 winter exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

An exploration program of a minimum of $1M will focus on the central portion of the East Preston property. Permits are in place to allow the commencement of an approximately 2,000-2,500 metre drill program consisting of up to 10 to 12 holes testing targets extending south from the A Zone into the G1, G2 and G3 target areas. Drilling in the A zone suggests this structural corridor hosts significant graphitic packages within strongly sheared and faulted host lithologies, indicating an environment conducive to fluid movement and uranium deposition.

“East Preston has an abundance of untested conductive packages and compelling drill targets,” said Azincourt’s Exploration Manager, Trevor Perkins. “We are eager to continue evaluating these conductive packages, focusing on the most responsive areas, and advancing the East Preston Project,” continued Mr. Perkins.

“We’re pleased to get the 2021 drill program underway,” said president and CEO of Azincourt, Alex Klenman. “East Preston has had only 12 holes drilled to date, and these early results confirm we have the right basement unconformity uranium setting with the right rocks, structure and alteration. We’re still very early in the exploration phase, and with the recent geophysics program adding significantly to the drill target inventory we’re confident we’re on the path to discovery. We’re looking forward to continuing the development of East Preston,” commented Mr. Klenman.

Crews are currently preparing roads into the proposed drilling areas. Drill pad locations are currently being firmed up and will be announced closer to the drill commencement. TerraLogic Exploration and Bryson Drilling have both once again been contracted to execute the on-site drilling, which is being conducted under the guidance and supervision of Azincourt’s Exploration Manager, Trevor Perkins, P.Geo, and Jarrod Brown, M.Sc., P.Geo, Chief Geologist and Project Manager with TerraLogic Exploration.