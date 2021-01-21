PSYC Executes Initial Investment into The Conscious Fund

The investment represents the first from PSYC of an intended total investment into The Conscious Fund of roughly $500,000 USD over the next four years. Furthermore, the Company contends that this investment may provide PSYC with a very unique opportunity to not only fortify its positioning within the rapidly expanding industry of medicinal psychedelics, but also promote the potential for long-term value for PSYC by connecting it directly to the impressive and diverse portfolio of psychedelic companies the Fund has established.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a digital media leader within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed an initial investment into The Conscious Fund (the “Fund”), an early-stage venture capital fund focused on the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics.

“Over the last twelve months, The Conscious Fund has done an impressive job of meticulously assembling one of the most inspiring portfolios of psychedelic-based companies within the industry,” said David Flores, Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO. “Because of the diversification and overall potential we see in their portfolio, we believe our investment into the Fund presents an exciting, value-driven, opportunity that we expect will not only contribute to the further development of our industry, but also inspire value for the shareholders of PSYC over the next several years.”

The Conscious Fund’s growing portfolio currently consists of some of the most prominent up and coming companies within the medicinal psychedelic sector including: ATAI Life Sciences, Bexson Biomedical, MagicMed Industries, and CYBIN, and many more.

"We are delighted to be working with David and PSYC,” said Henri Sant-Cassia, Co-Founding Partner for The Conscious Fund. “As the first public media company in psychedelic medicine, we see huge strategic value in their investment in The Conscious Fund, an­­d we look forward to more firsts as the sector develops."

“Over the past couple of months, I have spoken about my intent of bringing diversification back into Global Trac Solutions and positioning the company on the most reasonable path to success and profitability possible,” said Flores. “This investment demonstrates my ongoing commitment to seeing this through while also demonstrating PSYC’s commitment of establishing itself as a true ally to the emergence of psychedelics.”