 

Planet Ventures’ Subsidiary, 1st Eleven UK, Announces Guido Grinbaum, Serial Entrepreneur & Managing Partner of WABI-YOP Joins 1st Eleven Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​Planet Ventures Inc. (​TSX-V: PXI; OTC: PNXPF; FSE: P6U1​) (“​Planet” ​or the “​Company​”) is pleased to announce 1st Eleven Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Planet Ventures Inc., has brought on Guido Grinbaum to its advisory board.

Guido is serial and successful entrepreneur with over 21 years incubating successful digital businesses in Latin America and India.

Flavio Maria 1st11 COO said, “I’m pleased to announce Guido has agreed to join 1st11’s advisory board. His track record is one of distinction and excellence, he is a brilliant and successful entrepreneur who has built and sold a number of profitable technology companies. As we continue to build 1st11 into an International entertainment business, Guido’s expertise adds a rich vein of knowledge to assist with the company’s expansion plans.”

Guido was a Managing Partner of Wabi-YOP, a Marketplace with operations in 9 Countries across Latin America, and 8 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa. Guido Grinbaum is an Engineer from UBA and holds a Master’s in Finance from UCEMA. Between 1987 and 1999 he served as Marketing Manager for Unilever Argentina and Director of Marketing and Operations for Pepsi in Latin America.

Since 1999 he has focused on the development of digital companies and founded several companies: Including successfully selling a number of Latin American companies such as DeRemate.com, sold to MercadoLibre in 2008, DineroMail, sold to Naspers in 2012, ZonaProp and ZonaJobs, sold to Navent Tiger investment in 2014. Other companies he founded were DeMotores, sold to CarSales in 2015, Covedisa, sold to Grupo La Nación in 2016.

Baazee.com, a Marketplace founded in year 2000 in India was sold to eBay in 2004.  

In addition, Guido served as Director of the Coca-Cola Retail Innovation Council between 2012 and 2017 and Served as CEO of leading Argentine media La Nacion Digital between 2006 and 2014.

In 2015 he was the founder of YOP App, a Brazilian Marketplace which received funding from Kaszek Ventures and Tiger Group. He is an investor in several startups and participates as an active Board member in a number of his investments.

Guido said: “I fell in love with 1st11’s vision and that’s why I decided to accept the advisory board position. Their concept of bringing together game creators, sports stars and fans is a unique proposition that will change the way of playing and interaction between players, bringing imagination and passion for digital games and sports. Product is Key and I’m sure 1st11’s offering will be a unique offering that adds apparitions to players and digital gaming as it is known today.”

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet is an investment issuer listed on the TSXV, that is focused on investing in disruptive companies and industries that have high growth potential. Planet’s unique portfolio driven investment policies provide its investors with access to emerging and high-growth opportunities while shielding them from any formidable downside.

For more information, please visit Planet’s website: https://planetventuresinc.com/

