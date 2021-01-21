XBiotech Candidate True Human COVID-19 Therapy Found to Target Highly Infectious Emerging Strain

With New Infectious Strain Rapidly Spreading, XBiotech Establishes Data Indicating its Candidate True Human COVID-19 Therapy may be Effective for Treating New Mutant Strain

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) announces that its COVID-19 candidate True Human antibody therapy may also be used for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus that recently emerged in the UK and is now rapidly spreading across the US. The mutant COVID-19 virus has alterations to the spike protein that reportedly make the virus more contagious, and these mutations might also enable the virus to escape existing vaccines or therapies. XBiotech’s candidate therapy specifically targets the so-called spike protein of the virus and potently neutralizes the virus’ ability to infect cells. The company analyzed its candidate COVID-19 therapy for its ability to bind the spike protein of the mutant COVID-19 virus and was found to have the same high affinity for spike protein of both the original COVID-19 and mutant COVID-19 viruses. These findings provide quick and convincing evidence that XBiotech’s candidate True Human therapy, which was potently effective in neutralizing the original strain of COVID-19, could be expected to be similarly effective at neutralizing the mutant strain of the virus.

