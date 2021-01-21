Longboard Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brandi L. Roberts as Chief Financial Officer

"Brandi’s strong financial acumen and experience within the life sciences sector will be key as we position the company for long-term growth and advance our assets in a range of neurological diseases," stated Kevin R. Lind, Longboard’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am pleased to welcome Brandi to the team."

Previously, Ms. Roberts served as Chief Financial Officer of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) from January 2019 to January 2021. Prior to joining Lineage in January 2019, she served as Chief Financial Officer of REVA Medical, Inc. since August 2017. Ms. Roberts previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Mast Therapeutics, Inc. from January 2013 to April 2017, and as its Senior Vice President, Finance, from March 2011 to January 2013. Previously, she held senior positions at Alphatec Spine, Inc., Artes Medical, Inc., Stratagene Corporation, and Pfizer, Inc. Ms. Roberts currently serves as Chair of the Southern California Chapter of the Association of Bioscience Financial Officers and has served on the Board of Temple Therapeutics BV since November 2019. Ms. Roberts brings more than 25 years of public accounting and finance experience, including 22 years at publicly traded pharmaceutical, medical technology, and life science companies to her position. Ms. Roberts is a certified public accountant with the State of California and received her B.S. degree in business administration from the University of Arizona and her M.B.A. from the University of San Diego.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Longboard) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard was formed in January 2020 by Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Arena) to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates were discovered out of the same platform at Arena that represents a culmination of more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting, 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c receptor subtype superagonist, in development for the potential treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor agonist, in development for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, and LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system neuroinflammatory diseases.

