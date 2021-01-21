 

Hardware Encryption Market worth $313 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Hardware encryption Market By Product Type (External HDD, Internal HDD, Solid-state drive, Inline Network Encryptor, USB flash drive), Application (consumer goods, aerospace and defense, transportation, healthcare, and others) And Region – Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the overall Hardware Encryption Market is expected to be valued at USD 262 million in 2020 and reach USD 313 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%. The primary reasons for this rise in demand are the increasing demand for smartphones, online and digital content, which is attracting the market for hardware encryption products and solutions.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1115

The solid-state drive product segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period

The solid-state drive product segment accounted for the growth at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. SSDs have become a basic product for storing data for both commercial and domestic applications. Many IT firms use SSDs for storing their significant data as this product is portable in nature and provide security at the optimum level.

Consumer electronics application is expected to share the largest market share in 2019

The consumer electronics application accounted for the largest share of the hardware encryption market in 2019. This is because of the growing demand for encryption enabled products in consumer electronics such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones, due to increasing concern over data security and confidentiality in these devices.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hardware Encryption Market"
119 – Tables
44 – Figures
187 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1115

US in North America by country, share the largest market share in 2019 the forecast period

The US accounted for the largest share of the hardware encryption market in North America in 2020. The country is home to many hardware encryption companies that manufacture hardware-encrypted enabled products. Furthermore, with growing investments in research and development happenings, the exigent demand for encryption-enabled products is expected to witness in the US in the coming tenure.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hardware Encryption Market worth $313 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to a research report "Hardware encryption Market By Product Type (External HDD, Internal HDD, Solid-state drive, Inline Network Encryptor, USB flash drive), Application (consumer goods, aerospace and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BVI Maintains Its Position As A Leading Global Financial Centre With A Track Record Of ...
Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market Expected To Rise At A CAGR Of 12.8% By 2026, Estimates DelveInsight
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Smart Healthcare Technologies and Product Market to Reach US$ 78.8 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 7.15%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Komainu to Support UK Law Enforcement in the Fight Against Crime Involving Digital Assets
New logo design release of world's leading optoelectronic exhibition
Seegene to advance business in Latin America in the New Year
Titel
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Plant-Based Movement Continues Growing as Consumers Flock to Healthier Food Options
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments