 

Limbach Announces Appointment of Melissa DiMuro as Chief People & Culture Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”) today announced that Melissa DiMuro has been appointed as Chief People & Culture Officer, effective immediately. Ms. DiMuro brings 18 years of human capital leadership expertise, which will be a key asset as the Company continues to grow its Owner Direct & Service business and expanded technology platform.

Prior to joining Limbach, Ms. DiMuro spent 14 years with GE Aviation in various roles of increasing leadership responsibility, most recently as a Senior HR Leader in the Global Supply Chain. In that role, Ms. DiMuro was responsible for 1,500 employees across the Composites Value Stream & Office of the Chief Engineer organizations supporting six locations and international joint ventures where she oversaw recruitment and assimilation; organization effectiveness and restructuring; and created technical talent development, human capital strategy and strategic workforce plans. Her prior experiences include a variety of global leadership roles in the engineering and manufacturing sectors.

“We are excited to welcome Melissa to our management team as Limbach’s business model evolves further to serve the diverse and emerging needs of facility owners,” said Charlie Bacon, Limbach’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Never before has recruiting, training, developing and retaining craft labor and professional employees been more important. Limbach’s integration of technical design and engineering services with extensive fabrication and field capabilities presents unique challenges with respect to human capital. Melissa’s deep experience and demonstrated success will allow Limbach to meet these strategic challenges and continue to lead the industry in safety, execution and technical capability.”

Ms. DiMuro stated, “I’m excited to assume this new role and to be part of Limbach’s future. The company’s dynamic culture and commitment to excellence provide a solid foundation on which to build an organization that can lead the industry for the next 120 years.”

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc., with 2019 revenue of $553.3 million, is an integrated building systems solutions firm whose expertise is the design, installation, management, service and maintenance of HVAC, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and control systems. The Company primarily serves commercial and institutional clients in both new and existing facilities. Our principal end-markets are healthcare, higher education, data centers, research and development, state and federal government, and general commercial. Limbach and its subsidiaries employ more than 1,500 people in 22 offices, located in the Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Florida regions, as well as Southern California. The Company’s subsidiary, Harper Limbach, operates in the Florida market. Our design, engineering and innovation center, Limbach Engineering & Design Services, is based in Orlando, Florida. Limbach is an industry leader in safety, advanced technology, full lifecycle solutions, human development and reliable execution. These nationally renowned strengths position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

Seite 1 von 2
Limbach Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Limbach Announces Appointment of Melissa DiMuro as Chief People & Culture Officer Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”) today announced that Melissa DiMuro has been appointed as Chief People & Culture Officer, effective immediately. Ms. DiMuro brings 18 years of human capital leadership expertise, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive ...
TechnipFMC to Host Capital Markets Day Dedicated to Technip Energies on January 28, 2021
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Limbach Holdings to Present at NobleCon17