Limbach Announces Appointment of Melissa DiMuro as Chief People & Culture Officer

Prior to joining Limbach, Ms. DiMuro spent 14 years with GE Aviation in various roles of increasing leadership responsibility, most recently as a Senior HR Leader in the Global Supply Chain. In that role, Ms. DiMuro was responsible for 1,500 employees across the Composites Value Stream & Office of the Chief Engineer organizations supporting six locations and international joint ventures where she oversaw recruitment and assimilation; organization effectiveness and restructuring; and created technical talent development, human capital strategy and strategic workforce plans. Her prior experiences include a variety of global leadership roles in the engineering and manufacturing sectors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”) today announced that Melissa DiMuro has been appointed as Chief People & Culture Officer, effective immediately. Ms. DiMuro brings 18 years of human capital leadership expertise, which will be a key asset as the Company continues to grow its Owner Direct & Service business and expanded technology platform.

“We are excited to welcome Melissa to our management team as Limbach’s business model evolves further to serve the diverse and emerging needs of facility owners,” said Charlie Bacon, Limbach’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Never before has recruiting, training, developing and retaining craft labor and professional employees been more important. Limbach’s integration of technical design and engineering services with extensive fabrication and field capabilities presents unique challenges with respect to human capital. Melissa’s deep experience and demonstrated success will allow Limbach to meet these strategic challenges and continue to lead the industry in safety, execution and technical capability.”

Ms. DiMuro stated, “I’m excited to assume this new role and to be part of Limbach’s future. The company’s dynamic culture and commitment to excellence provide a solid foundation on which to build an organization that can lead the industry for the next 120 years.”

