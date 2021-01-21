 

Griffon Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today announced it will release the Company’s fiscal first quarter results on Thursday, January 28, 2021, followed by a conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (U.S. participants) or 1-201-689-8263 (International participants). Callers should ask to be connected to the Griffon Corporation teleconference or provide conference ID number 13715112. Participants are encouraged to dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available starting on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), and entering the conference ID number: 13715112. The replay will be available through Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET.

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments:

  • Consumer and Professional Products (“CPP”) conducts its operations through The AMES Companies, Inc. (“AMES”). Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid.
  • Home and Building Products (“HBP”) conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (“Clopay”). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.
  • Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.

Griffon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Griffon Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today announced it will release the Company’s fiscal first quarter results on Thursday, January 28, 2021, followed by a conference call at 8:30 AM ET. The call can be accessed by dialing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive ...
TechnipFMC to Host Capital Markets Day Dedicated to Technip Energies on January 28, 2021
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Griffon to Participate at the 21st Annual CJS Securities “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference
05.01.21
Griffon Corporation Announces the Acquisition of Quatro by AMES
04.01.21
Griffon Corporation Completes Sale of System Engineering Group