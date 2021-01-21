 

FLEETCOR Technologies to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 4, 2021

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 5:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Charles Freund, chief financial officer and Jim Eglseder, investor relations. A press release with fourth quarter financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/. Due to increased call volumes, we encourage you to utilize the live webcast. However, the conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0784, or for international callers (201) 689-8560. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13715437. The replay will be available through Thursday, February 11, 2021.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.



