 

Sify Technologies to announce Financial Results for Third Quarter FY 2020-21 on January 28, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 14:36  |  37   |   |   

Santa Clara, California, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, India, India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security, and Digital services, today announced that it will report its unaudited IFRS financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, before the market opens. 

In conjunction with the announcement, Sify will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET with Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman of the Board, Mr. Kamal Nath, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, Chief Financial Officer. Interested parties may participate by dialing
+1-888-506-0062 (Toll-Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-973-528-0011 (International), which will also be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet at www.sifytechnologies.com/investors or  https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2184/39736.

Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast.

The online archive of the Webcast will be available shortly after the conference call, or investors can listen to the replay by dialing +1-877-481-4010 (Toll-Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-919-882-2331 (International) and entering the replay passcode 39736. Please allow for some time post-conference call to access the archive of the Webcast. The replay is available until 08:30 AM ET on February 04, 2021.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid, and small-sized businesses. 

Sify’s infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors, vast expertise in business transformation solutions modeled on the cloud make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming Enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp,

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks, and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has a presence across North America, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies, and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2020, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

For further information, please contact: 

CONTACT: Praveen Krishna
Sify Technologies Limited
+91 44 22540777 (ext.2055)
praveen.krishna@sifycorp.com

Shiwei Yin
Grayling Investor Relations
+1-646-284-9474
Shiwei.Yin@grayling.com

Nikhila Kesavan
20:20 Media
+91 9840124036
nikhila.kesavan@2020msl.com

Sify Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sify Technologies to announce Financial Results for Third Quarter FY 2020-21 on January 28, 2021 Santa Clara, California, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, India, India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BW Energy: USD 75 million Private Placement successfully completed
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for December 2020 Quarter
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
13
Sify Technologies - Indiens IT-Dienstleister startet durch ??