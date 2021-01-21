AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bi-directional power switches, has posted to its website a whitepaper, “B-TRAN Applications and Benefits”. The whitepaper describes how its patented, proprietary, bi-directional semiconductor power switch architecture, Bi-directional Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN), drives performance, efficiency and cost savings in key emerging and mature markets.



B-TRAN is expected to benefit multiple applications in large segments of its $6 billion total addressable market, including: