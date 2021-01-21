 

Ideal Power Whitepaper Significant B-TRAN Benefits in Numerous Electric Vehicle, Renewable Energy, Data Center Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bi-directional power switches, has posted to its website a whitepaper, “B-TRAN Applications and Benefits”. The whitepaper describes how its patented, proprietary, bi-directional semiconductor power switch architecture, Bi-directional Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN), drives performance, efficiency and cost savings in key emerging and mature markets.

B-TRAN is expected to benefit multiple applications in large segments of its $6 billion total addressable market, including:

- Electric Vehicles ($1.5 billion segment with 15% forecasted annual growth)
  Power semiconductors account for approximately 20% of the total electric power losses of hybrid EVs and potentially more of the losses in an EV.
    º Powertrain and On-Board Battery Charger: Due to its lower switching and conduction losses, B-TRAN is expected to increase drive cycle efficiency, directly resulting in an increase in the range of the EV and/or a reduction in the battery size. Further, due to its bi-directional operation, B-TRAN-based chargers enable vehicle-to-grid, or V2G, technology allowing consumers to monetize exported power to the grid during times of peak energy demand.
    º Fast (Off-Board) Battery Charger: It is forecasted that 1 million new fast charging systems will be installed globally in the next 5 years. B-TRAN can improve charging efficiency through 50% lower losses, improving the economics for the charging station and potentially shortening charging time for the vehicle owner. When the chargers are paired with buffer batteries, B-TRAN’s bi-directionality can provide additional improvements in charging station efficiency and operating cost.
- Solar and Wind (Renewable) Energy ($1.1 billion segment with 12% forecasted annual growth)
  Inverters for solar and wind systems utilizing B-TRANs could approach 99% efficiency resulting in more usable electricity at lower costs to consumers. When renewables are coupled with battery energy storage, the bi-directionality of B-TRAN offers further advantages, including significant round-trip efficiency improvements in the battery charge / discharge cycle.
- Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) ($0.5 billion with 6% forecasted annual growth)
  The largest operating cost for a data center is electricity consumption. All of the electricity entering a data center passes through a UPS system, which accounts for approximately 6% of data center total energy losses. Replacing insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) currently in UPS systems with B-TRAN could increase efficiency from 90% to 95%, generating substantial annual cost savings for data centers through reduced energy consumption and lower cost, less complex cooling systems.

The whitepaper may be found on Ideal Power’s website at: https://www.idealpower.com/technology/.

About Ideal Power Inc.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for industrial, alternative energy, military and automotive applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact: 
 LHA Investor Relations
Carolyn Capaccio, CFA; Keith Fetter
T: 212-838-3777
IdealPowerIR@lhai.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ideal Power Whitepaper Significant B-TRAN Benefits in Numerous Electric Vehicle, Renewable Energy, Data Center Applications AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bi-directional power switches, has posted to its website a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BW Energy: USD 75 million Private Placement successfully completed
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for December 2020 Quarter
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 