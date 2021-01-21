Ideal Power Whitepaper Significant B-TRAN Benefits in Numerous Electric Vehicle, Renewable Energy, Data Center Applications
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bi-directional power
switches, has posted to its website a whitepaper, “B-TRAN Applications and Benefits”. The whitepaper describes how its patented, proprietary, bi-directional semiconductor power
switch architecture, Bi-directional Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN), drives performance, efficiency and cost savings in key emerging and mature markets.
B-TRAN is expected to benefit multiple applications in large segments of its $6 billion total addressable market, including:
Electric Vehicles ($1.5 billion segment with 15% forecasted annual growth)
Power semiconductors account for approximately 20% of the total electric power losses of hybrid EVs and potentially more of the losses in an EV.
Powertrain and On-Board Battery Charger: Due to its lower switching and conduction losses, B-TRAN is expected to increase drive cycle efficiency, directly resulting in an increase in the
range of the EV and/or a reduction in the battery size. Further, due to its bi-directional operation, B-TRAN-based chargers enable vehicle-to-grid, or V2G, technology allowing consumers to
monetize exported power to the grid during times of peak energy demand.
Fast (Off-Board) Battery Charger: It is forecasted that 1 million new fast charging systems will be installed globally in the next 5 years. B-TRAN can improve charging efficiency through
50% lower losses, improving the economics for the charging station and potentially shortening charging time for the vehicle owner. When the chargers are paired with buffer batteries, B-TRAN’s
bi-directionality can provide additional improvements in charging station efficiency and operating cost.
Solar and Wind (Renewable) Energy ($1.1 billion segment with 12% forecasted annual growth)
|
Inverters for solar and wind systems utilizing B-TRANs could approach 99% efficiency resulting in more usable electricity at lower costs to consumers. When renewables are coupled with battery
energy storage, the bi-directionality of B-TRAN offers further advantages, including significant round-trip efficiency improvements in the battery charge / discharge cycle.
Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) ($0.5 billion with 6% forecasted annual growth)
|The largest operating cost for a data center is electricity consumption. All of the electricity entering a data center passes through a UPS system, which accounts for approximately 6% of data center total energy losses. Replacing insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) currently in UPS systems with B-TRAN could increase efficiency from 90% to 95%, generating substantial annual cost savings for data centers through reduced energy consumption and lower cost, less complex cooling systems.
The whitepaper may be found on Ideal Power’s website at: https://www.idealpower.com/technology/.
About Ideal Power Inc.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for industrial, alternative energy, military and automotive applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.
Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Carolyn Capaccio, CFA; Keith Fetter
T: 212-838-3777
IdealPowerIR@lhai.com
