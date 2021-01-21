Salona Global Medical Device Corporation to Post Quarterly Financial Statements, Provides Update on re-Listing, Sets Date for Shareholder Vote

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (formerly Brattle Street Investment Corp.) (the “ Company ” or “ Salona Global ”) (TSXV:SGMD) today provided an update as to the anticipated timing of its recommencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ Exchange ”). Additionally, Salona Global will post financial statements for the period ending November 30, 2020 later today. The Company reports a cash and marketable securities balance of US$6,347,450, a decrease of US$178,941 from the previous quarter as a result of costs mostly attributed to professional expenses associated with regulatory compliance and the closing of the previously announced acquisition (the “ Transaction ”) of South Dakota Partners, Inc. (“ SDP ”).

On January 20th, 2021, the Company received the Exchange’s conditional approval for the Transaction. Accordingly, the Company has set the date for the required shareholder vote to March 2, 2021 (the “Meeting”) and will file its Meeting materials, including management information circular (the “Circular”) prepared in compliance with Exchange Form 3B1, on or about 21 days prior to the Meeting. The Circular is the disclosure document that outlines the details of the Transaction, the Concurrent Financing (as such term is defined in the December 21, 2020 press release), information about the Company and information about SDP, and its business, including financial statements of the Company and SDP, and pro forma financial statements. Readers of this release are encouraged to review the information in the Circular and vote at the Meeting. The Company is also in the process of finalizing the submission of its S-1 Registration Statement for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Currently, the Company has several acquisition targets in various stages of maturity and management is very optimistic one or more of the potential deals will proceed to close after listing.

Upon re-listing, Salona Global (investor information at www.salonaglobal.com) will focus on completing a number of acquisitions and plans to achieve scale through a combination of further transactions and organic growth. It will be operating in the US$30 billion recovery science market including post-operative pain, wound care and other markets serving the ageing population in developed economies. Salona Global’s emphasis will include products and technologies that will be disruptive in the marketplace. After an initial growth phase, SGMD has the ultimate goal of listing on a US exchange.