Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces the Engagement of Investment Banking Firm Kingswood Capital Markets

BOCA RATON, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM ) (“Grom”, the “Company”, "we", "us", or "our"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, announced today that it has retained the services of New York-based investment banking firm Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. (“Kingswood”) to assist in raising new capital, as well as fund the Company’s continuing general operations.



“The importance of the Kingswood engagement at this time cannot be overstated, as we continue to successfully execute on our growth strategies during these unprecedented, COVID-19 related times. Kingswood’s strategic influence and investment banking services will be an invaluable asset for Grom,” said Darren Marks, Grom’s Chairman and CEO.