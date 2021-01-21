Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces the Engagement of Investment Banking Firm Kingswood Capital Markets
BOCA RATON, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM) (“Grom”, the “Company”, "we", "us", or "our"), a social media platform and original content provider
for children under the age of 13, announced today that it has retained the services of New York-based investment banking firm Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc.
(“Kingswood”) to assist in raising new capital, as well as fund the Company’s continuing general operations.
“The importance of the Kingswood engagement at this time cannot be overstated, as we continue to successfully execute on our growth strategies during these unprecedented, COVID-19 related times. Kingswood’s strategic influence and investment banking services will be an invaluable asset for Grom,” said Darren Marks, Grom’s Chairman and CEO.
About Kingswood
Kingswood is a global investment bank founded by experienced investment professionals that have collectively financed over $50 billion in public and private capital markets. Our firm provides a variety of Investment Banking and Advisory services including Equity Financing, Debt Financing and Private Equity Banking. Our team is dedicated to providing objective strategic advice and financing solutions to companies across a full range of industries. For more information, please visit www.kingswoodcm.com.
About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM) is a leading social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age; providing safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games, while teaching them about being a good digital citizen. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom Social Enterprises also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private business. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.
