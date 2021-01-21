 

Skillful Craftsman Appoints Mr. Dawei Chen as Chief Strategy Officer

WUXI, China, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced that the Company has appointed Mr. Dawei Chen as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective on January 21, 2021.

In this newly created position, Mr. Chen will be responsible for working collaboratively with the Company’s business divisions to develop the Company’s strategic plan, making capital markets connections, creating M&A opportunities, and improving investor relations to achieve the Company’s strategic goals.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Chen has taken senior positions in leading multinational corporations and consulting firms, where he gained extensive experience in strategic planning and management consultancy. Over the past ten years, Mr. Chen focused on equity investment, with more than 20 successful IPOs and M&A transactions mainly in education, high-end manufacturing, IT infrastructure, Blockchain technology, and e-commerce. Additionally, Mr. Chen served as senior consultant for several Chinese companies listed abroad and took key roles in financing advisory and investor relations. Mr. Chen holds a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT), a Master of Engineering degree from Beijing Jiaotong University (BJTU) and an MBA degree from Concordia University in Canada.

Mr. Xiaofeng Gao, Chairman and CEO of Skillful Craftsman, commented, “This is the first time that we have created the position of CSO and we are excited to have Mr. Dawei Chen joining the Company. Mr. Chen has a proven track record in improving organizational performance through strategic planning and management consultancy. He brings an exceptional combination of business acumen and strategic insights to the education industry and capital market. Through thorough analyses of market trends and industry dynamics in China, he will seek to help improve the Company’s strategy and solidify our industry leadership position in delivering interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experimental training courses. We believe Mr. Chen will help us build on our momentum.”

