Tetra Tech Appointed for Concept Design of Demonstration Plant for the K.Hill Manganese Project

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Tetra Tech for the concept design of a demonstration plant (the “Demo Plant”) that replicates to pilot scale the proposed hydrometallurgical process for its K.Hill Manganese Project (the “Project”) in Southern Botswana.

The purpose of the Demo Plant is two-fold. Firstly, the Demo Plant is expected to demonstrate that the K.Hill orebody is capable of achieving, at scale, the required commercial product specifications based on the proposed process flowsheet by providing sample product to potential end buyers for their supply chain testing and qualification process. Secondly, it will de-risk the Project through verification and optimisation of the process flowsheet and engineering design in support of the ongoing feasibility study (“FS”) and subsequent engineering work.