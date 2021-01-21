 

Medexus Submits Application to List on the Nasdaq

Management to host investor update webinar on January 25th at 2pm Eastern

TORONTO, CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) announced today that it has submitted its application to list on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq”).

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, commented, “The submission of our application to list on the Nasdaq marks a significant milestone for Medexus. We believe we now meet the initial listing requirements, which reflects the success of our ongoing efforts to create a highly scalable business platform with a diversified and growing product portfolio across North America. In fact, we have grown at a 129% CAGR over the past 3 fiscal years alone and are generating very strong cash flow. Given our current trajectory and growth of our U.S-based business that now accounts for more than 74% of total revenues, management and the board of directors are actively working to complete all of the necessary steps to successfully complete the proposed dual listing on Nasdaq. We believe a listing in the U.S. would provide us much greater exposure within the investment community as we execute on key upcoming financial and operational milestones. Our application is currently under review with Nasdaq staff and we intend to provide further updates as developments unfold.”

The listing of the Company’s common shares on the Nasdaq remains subject to the approval of the Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. While the Company intends to satisfy all of the applicable listing criteria, no assurance can be given that its application will be approved. The Company plans to maintain its current listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Investor Update Webinar

The Company is also announcing today that Ken d’Entremont, CEO, and Roland Boivin, CFO will host an Investor Update Webinar on January 25th, 2021 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time to provide an operational update, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Registration Link: Medexus Pharmaceuticals Investor Update

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Questions may be asked during the webinar or can be emailed in to info@adcap.ca. A replay will be made available on the Medexus website.

