Medexus Submits Application to List on the Nasdaq

TORONTO, CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) announced today that it has submitted its application to list on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq”).

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, commented, “The submission of our application to list on the Nasdaq marks a significant milestone for Medexus. We believe we now meet the initial listing requirements, which reflects the success of our ongoing efforts to create a highly scalable business platform with a diversified and growing product portfolio across North America. In fact, we have grown at a 129% CAGR over the past 3 fiscal years alone and are generating very strong cash flow. Given our current trajectory and growth of our U.S-based business that now accounts for more than 74% of total revenues, management and the board of directors are actively working to complete all of the necessary steps to successfully complete the proposed dual listing on Nasdaq. We believe a listing in the U.S. would provide us much greater exposure within the investment community as we execute on key upcoming financial and operational milestones. Our application is currently under review with Nasdaq staff and we intend to provide further updates as developments unfold.”