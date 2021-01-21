International Land Alliance Prepares for Completion of First Model Home at Plaza Bajamar

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc.(the “Company”) (OTCQB: ILAL) announced today that it has finished design enhancements to its Merlot model home, a single-family residence at the Company’s 80-unit Plaza Bajamar community, one of four ILA developments in greater Baja Mexico area where almost 2,000 units are planned. These units will include a residential microgrid with solar and storage which will allow the model home to operate independently from the main utility grid, bringing resilience to the homeowners. The Company expects to attract discerning buyers who are interested in sustainable and green properties. ILA expects to complete construction on this model next month followed by an official grand opening.



CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK), the Company’s exclusive partner in developing and designing energy solutions for all of its residential and commercial properties, is overseeing the off-grid energy project. Over the next 30 days, CleanSpark will be installing the complete microgrid solution that will incorporate solar generation with 18.5 kWh of energy storage, and a mPulse controller. The controller will direct the microgrids operations and have the potential to connect to the electric grid or generator in the future.