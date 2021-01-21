 

International Land Alliance Prepares for Completion of First Model Home at Plaza Bajamar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021   

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc.(the “Company”) (OTCQB: ILAL) announced today that it has finished design enhancements to its Merlot model home, a single-family residence at the Company’s 80-unit Plaza Bajamar community, one of four ILA developments in greater Baja Mexico area where almost 2,000 units are planned. These units will include a residential microgrid with solar and storage which will allow the model home to operate independently from the main utility grid, bringing resilience to the homeowners. The Company expects to attract discerning buyers who are interested in sustainable and green properties. ILA expects to complete construction on this model next month followed by an official grand opening.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK), the Company’s exclusive partner in developing and designing energy solutions for all of its residential and commercial properties, is overseeing the off-grid energy project. Over the next 30 days, CleanSpark will be installing the complete microgrid solution that will incorporate solar generation with 18.5 kWh of energy storage, and a mPulse controller. The controller will direct the microgrids operations and have the potential to connect to the electric grid or generator in the future.

“After a delay in property development due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to be back on track with Phase I of Plaza Bajamar which will feature 22 new homes. The addition of CleanSpark’s software and engineering services adds value to our offering by saving homeowners on their energy costs as well as providing resiliency,” said Jason Sunstein, Vice President of International Land Alliance.

The Plaza Bajamar community is located within the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is a master planned guarded and gated wine and golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada on the Pacific Ocean.

The 1,150 square-foot Merlot home features two bedrooms and two baths. The home includes two primary bedroom suites – one on the first floor and one upstairs, as well as fairway and ocean views from a rooftop terrace. Planned amenities include a pool, wellness and fitness center and office space. Pricing for this floorplan starts at $189,000 with a variety of financing options. Interested buyers and brokers are encouraged to visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/ and download project map at: MAP. Current status of construction can be viewed at: CONSTRUCTION STATUS

