Phunware Announces 2021 Blockchain Roadmap

Dual Token Ecosystem Powered by PhunCoin and Phun Tokens



AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the Company’s 2021 roadmap for the commercial launch of its blockchain-enabled Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem .