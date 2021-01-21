 

Phunware Announces 2021 Blockchain Roadmap

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 14:30  |  58   |   |   

Dual Token Ecosystem Powered by PhunCoin and Phun Tokens

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the Company’s 2021 roadmap for the commercial launch of its blockchain-enabled Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem.

Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) CDP is a cloud-based, proprietary algorithm enabled solution that aggregates and organizes customer data across a variety of touchpoints in real-time to create persistent and unified customer databases. In tandem, the Company’s MaaS Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem seamlessly integrates Phunware’s MaaS Mobile Engagement and MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) software to enable one to one consumer interactions that drive profitable behavior and further enrich these customer databases.

“By blockchain-enabling our MaaS CDP and MaaS Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem, we can help consumers not only take ownership of their data, but also be rewarded for engaging with brands,” said Luan Dang, Co-Founder and CTO of Phunware. “Our dual-token ecosystem, powered by PhunCoin and Phun Tokens, will be managed by our PhunWallet mobile application portfolio and benefit from over a decade of experience and more than $100 million invested in developing our proprietary MaaS platform that is commercially available today.”

Key 2021 milestones for the Company’s blockchain roadmap are subject to change, but expected to include:

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Phunware Announces 2021 Blockchain Roadmap Dual Token Ecosystem Powered by PhunCoin and Phun Tokens AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BW Energy: USD 75 million Private Placement successfully completed
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for December 2020 Quarter
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Phunware to Double Location Based Services Software Coverage at Baptist Health South Florida
04.01.21
Phunware to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 15 at 10: 00 a.m. ET