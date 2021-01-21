Phunware Announces 2021 Blockchain Roadmap
Dual Token Ecosystem Powered by PhunCoin and Phun Tokens
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the Company’s 2021 roadmap for the commercial launch of its blockchain-enabled Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem.
Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) CDP is a cloud-based, proprietary algorithm enabled solution that aggregates and organizes customer data across a variety of touchpoints in real-time to create persistent and unified customer databases. In tandem, the Company’s MaaS Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem seamlessly integrates Phunware’s MaaS Mobile Engagement and MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) software to enable one to one consumer interactions that drive profitable behavior and further enrich these customer databases.
“By blockchain-enabling our MaaS CDP and MaaS Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem, we can help consumers not only take ownership of their data, but also be rewarded for engaging with brands,” said Luan Dang, Co-Founder and CTO of Phunware. “Our dual-token ecosystem, powered by PhunCoin and Phun Tokens, will be managed by our PhunWallet mobile application portfolio and benefit from over a decade of experience and more than $100 million invested in developing our proprietary MaaS platform that is commercially available today.”
Key 2021 milestones for the Company’s blockchain roadmap are subject to change, but expected to include:
- January 2021 - Reduce total fixed supply of both PhunCoin and Phun Tokens in order to promote a healthier token economy and adhere to exchange listing requirements.
- February 2021 - Release MaaS Data Software Development Kit (SDK) to enable mobile application publishers to offer their users an opportunity to opt into data sharing in return for compensation in PhunCoin.
- February 2021 - Release MaaS Loyalty SDK to enable mobile application publishers to map and track specific behavior within their existing ecosystem and reward users with Phun Tokens for specific engagement activity.
- March 2021 - Release MaaS PhunWallet mobile application portfolio on Apple iOS and Google Android to enable users to verify their identity in compliance with KYC (Know Your Customer) / AML (Anti Money Laundering) guidelines, update key attributes of their data profiles and receive both PhunCoin and Phun Tokens.
- April 2021 - List Phun Tokens on initial exchange(s) to support the compliant trading of utility tokens.
- May 2021 - List PhunCoin on initial Alternative Trading System (ATS) platform(s) to support the compliant trading of security tokens on a licensed exchange.
June 2021 - Release MaaS PhunWallet mobile application portfolio update to enable staking and expand feature set to enhance the user experience (UX).
