Brain Scientific Unveils New Initiative to Develop Brain E-Tattoo Device for the Brain Diagnostics Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB: BRSF ) (“Brain Scientific” or the “Company”), a neurology-focused medical device and software company, has announced that it has commenced development of its proposed Brain E-Tattoo device for the brain diagnostics market, which is expected to feature a temporary implanted or imprinted minimally invasive, subcutaneous graphene electrode paired with a micro EEG. The proposed device is expected to allow for long-term monitoring capabilities and uninterrupted data collection from patients with neurological conditions such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, and other brain disorders.

Brain Scientific is working on safety testing, general proof of concept testing and performance testing for the Brain E-Tattoo device, prior to FDA submission.

Brain Scientific’s proposed Brain E-Tattoo device is being designed to monitor brain wave activity beyond the clinical setting, with no or minimal impact to the patient’s daily life. The Brain E-Tattoo’s graphene-based electrodes would be connected to the micro EEG clipped behind the ear, which processes the signals from the sensors and wirelessly transfers data to a cloud application. Each patient’s data is secured in the cloud where Brain Scientific’s artificial intelligence performs continuous analysis. Brain Scientific expects that the device will provide researchers with an affordable option to monitor, study, and continue research for numerous neurological disorders, including epilepsy, one of the most common chronic brain diseases . For epileptic patients and others facing neurological diseases, Brain Scientific hopes that the continued analysis and AI prediction will lead to a better understanding of neurological disorders.

“Our current EEG device is about the size of a stamp. By shrinking the technology, the system allows for continuous measurement during a person’s normal activities, while providing a non-intrusive way to monitor various disorders,” said Boris Goldstein, Chairman of Brain Scientific . We believe the future of EEG testing will be centered around the ability to gather more precise data through non-invasive measures of the brain via 3D temporary imprint or implanted graphene electrodes. By utilizing graphene, which has been called a “wonder material of the 21st century”, Brain Scientific believes the size of the electrodes can be thinner than a human hair and will allow brain activity monitoring with minimal distraction from everyday life.”