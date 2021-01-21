 

Merus Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “we” and “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,848,485 common shares at a public offering price of $24.75 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $120 million. In addition, Merus granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 727,272 common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Merus.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Merus intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance the clinical development of its product candidates, for preclinical research and technology development, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies LLC and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Kempen & Co is acting as lead manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 20, 2019 as a registration statement on Form F-3 and amended by a post-effective amendment to Form F-3 on Form S-3 filed on April 30, 2020, which was declared effective by the SEC on May 5, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement, which, for the avoidance of doubt, will not constitute a "prospectus" for the purposes of (i) the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) and has not been reviewed by any competent authority in any member state in the European Economic Area and (ii) the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”) and has not been reviewed by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. A preliminary prospectus supplement to the prospectus describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on January 19, 2021. A final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or SVB Leerink, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

