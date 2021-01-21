 

Carlisle Companies to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 4, 2021

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release fourth quarter 2020 results on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors/events-and-presentations and via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll free: 833-968-1983
International: 647-689-6933
Conference ID: 4899398

Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the call.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining an entrepreneurial management style under a center-led framework with a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of responsible stewardship and continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical technologies, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.8 billion in revenues in 2019. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

