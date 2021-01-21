 

PENNEXX Prepares for Uplisting to OTCQB, Discusses the Value of its $34.9 Million NOL Carryforward, and Announces Issuance of Shares to its Management Staff

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 14:59  |  47   |   |   

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX) has selected and delivered its first financial data to a PCAQB auditor, has issued shares to its management staff, and discusses how having a sizable NOL carryforward in the tens of millions can mean a significant increase in shareholder value as well as greater dividends as Pennexx enters a profitable stage. Pennexx plans to complete the up listing in the second quarter.

Upon approval of OTCQB status Pennexx would be a far more exclusive investment as, according to OTC Markets website, there are approximately 10,369 OTC Pink stocks but only 953 OTCQB stocks. 

Uplisting is in line with the company's ongoing strategy to increase transparency to its shareholders, prepare the company for rapid growth and increase shareholder value. Entering the OTCQB middle tier will also distinguish the company by creating considerable investor confidence as its financials will be vigorously scrutinized. 

This is because to become an OTCQB stock, the company must meet much more stringent requirements such as having an audit committee, certifying those audits, having independent directors, and certification of its management.

It was announced on October 16, 2019, that Pennexx has an NOL that could be very valuable to the company and future partners. According to VRC https://www.valuationresearch.com/services/tax-compliance-planning/nol ... having a net operating loss (NOL) carryforward is a valuable asset because they can lower the company's taxable income. This NOL stemmed from previous management's operations dating back to before 2004. According to IRS Publication 536, an NOL can be carried forward indefinitely. Part of this process is to consider this $34.9 million NOL carry forward so that it can be fully disclosed to shareholders. 

As PENNEXX enters a profitable stage, having this NOL carryforward could reduce its tax obligation. Therefore, shareholders would realize more significant benefits from revenue, and the company could pay a greater dividend. 

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, said, "Becoming audited and uplisting continues with the company's history of following through with what we say we are going to do. I couldn't be more thankful for the fortitude and opportunity that our team and shareholders have created!"

Seite 1 von 2
Pennexx Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PENNEXX Prepares for Uplisting to OTCQB, Discusses the Value of its $34.9 Million NOL Carryforward, and Announces Issuance of Shares to its Management Staff Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX) has selected and delivered its first financial data to a PCAQB auditor, has issued shares to its management staff, and discusses how having a sizable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BW Energy: USD 75 million Private Placement successfully completed
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for December 2020 Quarter
Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Pennexx’s Your Social Offers Opens SMS Text Messaging for Merchants to Share Offers
12.01.21
Pennexx Has Completed an Agreement Estimated to Bring the Company Millions in Revenues Over the Course of Its Three-Year Term
07.01.21
Pennexx Foods Inc. Begins Name Change to Pennexx Technologies Inc.
04.01.21
Pennexx Has Completed All Necessary Approvals and Agreements to Release its Mastercard Your Social Offers Prepaid Debit Card