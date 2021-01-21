Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Extension of Expiration Date for Previously Announced Tender Offer

Stockholders who have previously validly tendered and not withdrawn their shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action in response to this amendment and if such shares are not withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date will receive the $2.50 purchase price for their shares. All other terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in the Company's "Offer to Purchase" and "Letter of Transmittal", each dated December 15, 2020, as amended on December 22, 2020, and January 13, 2021 and the other related materials that the Company distributed to stockholders, which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as exhibits to the Company's Schedule TO on December 15, 2020 (as amended by Amendments No. 1 and 2 to the Schedule TO dated December 22, 2020 and January 13, 2021).

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it is extending its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to 6,000,000 shares of its outstanding common stock at a purchase price of $2.50 per share. As extended, the Tender Offer, the proration period and withdrawal rights will now expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, unless further extended or earlier terminated.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Certain Information Regarding the Tender Offer

The information in this press release describing Diana Shipping Inc.’s tender offer is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell shares of Diana Shipping Inc.’s common stock in the tender offer. The Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related materials that Diana Shipping Inc. is distributing to its shareholders, as they may be amended or supplemented. Shareholders should read such Offer to Purchase and related materials carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information, including the various terms and conditions of the Offer. Shareholders of Diana Shipping Inc. may obtain a free copy of the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, the Offer to Purchase and other documents that Diana Shipping Inc. is filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of these documents, without charge, from Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the tender offer, toll free at (800) 248-7690. Shareholders are urged to carefully read all of these materials prior to making any decision with respect to the Offer. Shareholders and investors who have questions or need assistance may call Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the Offer, toll free at (800) 248-7690. Parties outside the U.S. can reach the information agent at +1-781-575-2137.