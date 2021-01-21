 

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Extension of Expiration Date for Previously Announced Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 14:59  |  46   |   |   

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it is extending its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to 6,000,000 shares of its outstanding common stock at a purchase price of $2.50 per share. As extended, the Tender Offer, the proration period and withdrawal rights will now expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, unless further extended or earlier terminated.

Stockholders who have previously validly tendered and not withdrawn their shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action in response to this amendment and if such shares are not withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date will receive the $2.50 purchase price for their shares. All other terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in the Company's "Offer to Purchase" and "Letter of Transmittal", each dated December 15, 2020, as amended on December 22, 2020, and January 13, 2021 and the other related materials that the Company distributed to stockholders, which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as exhibits to the Company's Schedule TO on December 15, 2020 (as amended by Amendments No. 1 and 2 to the Schedule TO dated December 22, 2020 and January 13, 2021).

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Certain Information Regarding the Tender Offer

The information in this press release describing Diana Shipping Inc.’s tender offer is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell shares of Diana Shipping Inc.’s common stock in the tender offer. The Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related materials that Diana Shipping Inc. is distributing to its shareholders, as they may be amended or supplemented. Shareholders should read such Offer to Purchase and related materials carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information, including the various terms and conditions of the Offer. Shareholders of Diana Shipping Inc. may obtain a free copy of the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, the Offer to Purchase and other documents that Diana Shipping Inc. is filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of these documents, without charge, from Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the tender offer, toll free at (800) 248-7690. Shareholders are urged to carefully read all of these materials prior to making any decision with respect to the Offer. Shareholders and investors who have questions or need assistance may call Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the Offer, toll free at (800) 248-7690. Parties outside the U.S. can reach the information agent at +1-781-575-2137.

Seite 1 von 2
Diana Shipping Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Extension of Expiration Date for Previously Announced Tender Offer ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it is extending its previously announced cash …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BW Energy: USD 75 million Private Placement successfully completed
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for December 2020 Quarter
Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Increase in Tender Offer Price for Its Shares of Common Stock and Extension of Expiration Date
11.01.21
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Electra With SwissMarine
08.01.21
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Amendment to Equity Incentive Plan
08.01.21
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contracts for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and m/v Salt Lake City With C Transport
24.12.20
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Semirio With SwissMarine