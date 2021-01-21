 

Skeljungur hf. Statement due to false news about Skeljungur and the company's restructuring

News published on RÚV that Skeljungur´s subsidiary, P/F Magn, is in the process of being sold, is not correct.

The article also referred to that the alleged sale is part of Skeljungur´s restructuring. No decision has been made by the company on its restructuring.


