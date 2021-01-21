Management Consulting and Legal Services to Decline Further in 2021, Says Beroe Inc.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Consulting and Legal Services markets are expected to shrink further in 2021, as the demand for such services remains weak with the major economies still struggling to reach the pre-COVID thresholds, according to Beroe Inc.

The global management consulting industry declined in 2020 by about 15 percent. That trend line is expected to deepen in 2021 with a subsequent contraction, which will take the industry valuation from $241 billion to $204 billion.

The legal services industry will follow suit. Valued at $724 billion in 2020 – a fall of 0.8 percent from the previous year – the legal services market size is expected to decline further to reach the $718 billion mark in 2021.

Interestingly, the latest developments have brought urgent and imminent adoption of newer technologies. This will benefit both industries in the long run. The technology already makes up one-third of the management consulting market. That size is expected to remain steady in 2021 with a possible increase in the following years.

Beroe, which is based in North Carolina, further stated that procurement experts can access this report on its recently launched AI-enabled market intelligence platform Beroe LiVE: https://www.beroeinc.com/beroe-live-ai/

With the application of virtual mediums – which paves the way to higher efficiency, flexibility, and swift execution – consulting firms stand to benefit tremendously. They are expected to win government contracts, as well as play a pillar in their clients' scaling efforts.

Management consulting firms help businesses save time and money by leveraging in-house experts – and a pool of real-world data – in outlining strategies and assisting in the implementation of those strategies. With effective communication, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing, they help their clients achieve higher productivity wherein decision-making is prompt and cost-effective. On the back of their end-to-end solutions, these firms enable the growth of organizations. North America enjoys the largest regional market share of the industry, followed by the EU, APAC, and the rest of the world.