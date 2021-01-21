 

Upcoming Five9 Webinar Series How to Take Advantage of Contact Center Trends in 2021 and Deliver Business Value

21.01.2021   

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced a new virtual event series designed to help enable global CX leaders on how to take advantage of technology to deliver award winning customer experience in 2021.

The move to remote working is now ingrained in many organizations day-today-operations. With this change comes a need to adapt and evolve to ensure that teams have the best tools for navigating the changing customer service landscape. For the contact center, in many cases this means reevaluating success and learning how to leverage the latest technology including workflow automation, call deflection via IVA and AI enabled agent assistance.

This upcoming Five9 industry expert webinar series outlines the top modernization and investment initiatives to prioritize in the contact center as businesses move into 2021 to help ensure your success.

“It is crucial that enterprises be purposeful in their customer service goals and leverage superior customer experience as an important business differentiator in 2021,” said Scott Kolman, SVP of Corporate Marketing, Five9. “A holistic contact center strategy that covers new technology and agent engagement is key to successfully navigating customer expectations in the new year.”

Join leading industry analysts, Five9 customers and other contact center experts to explore how the latest contact center technology can translate into your effective business strategy. Coming up in the series:

Kickstart the New Year: Discover Digital CX Opportunities to Ensure Customer Service Success in 2021

Featuring: Kate Leggett, VP & Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, and Peter Milligan, Sr. Portfolio Marketing Manager at Five9

When: Thursday January 28th at 10 AM PST

The Year Ahead: Strategies to Navigate Increasing CX Demands on the Contact Center

Featuring: Kerry Bodine, Author & Customer Experience Thought Leader, and Darryl Addington, Director of Portfolio Marketing at Five9

When: Wednesday February 10th at 11 AM PST

A 2021 Enterprise Blueprint for Remote Work: 5 Proven Methods to Optimize Agent Productivity and Reduce Attrition

Featuring: Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops and Tricia Yankovich, SVP of People & Human Resources at Five9

When: Wednesday February 24th at 11 AM PST

To learn more about the first Five9 Business Value Webinar, click here.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating more than six billion customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

