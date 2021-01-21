Educational Institutions Select Nutanix to Support Distance Learning Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, announced today that Nutanix is helping educational institutions globally respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Klein Independent School District (KISD), Millard Public Schools, and Loudoun County Public Schools, three school systems in the U.S. with more than 163,000 students combined, are examples of the many educational institutions that have selected Nutanix to provide their students, faculty and staff the tools they need to support distance learning.

Due to tightening budgets, many educational institutions have not had the resources to modernize their IT operations, leaving them to scramble to find the right solution when the pandemic hit. The recently released annual Enterprise Cloud Index shows that nearly half (47%) of education respondents cited providing “adequate communications channels among employees, customers, and clients” as a top challenge, much higher than the global average. However, the education sector is making transformation a focus, with more respondents than average identifying digital transformation (54%) as a priority as a result of COVID.

To support educational institutions navigate the challenges of digital transformation and distance learning, Nutanix offers multiple solutions that can help schools, colleges and universities provide students access to applications and resources quickly, efficiently and securely.

Cloud-Delivered Flexibility with Desktop as a Service

Already a Nutanix customer prior to COVID-19, the Klein Independent School District, located in Harris County Texas and comprising 48 schools including primary and secondary education, was able to implement Nutanix Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solution, Xi Frame, in just a couple of days to enable distance learning across the district. The district’s GPU-intensive Career & Technical Education (CTE) applications are now accessible to all students working remotely on their district-issued laptops.

DaaS has given KISD the speed, flexibility and power needed to provide remote access to the district’s applications their students need and most importantly, it provides KISD with a flexible solution that can easily adapt to the district’s changing needs as the pandemic evolves.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty around whether students will be back in the classroom, working remotely, or a hybrid of the two going forward,” said Chris Cummings, Director of IT for Klein Independent School. “With Nutanix Xi Frame, our students will be able to continue their classes and be assured that they are not left behind. Having a flexible solution really helped us quickly adapt and respond to pandemic.”