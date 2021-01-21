Iron Bow Technologies Awarded Position on the Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Contract

Iron Bow Technologies has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

“We are honored to be awarded the ABMS ID/IQ to further provide Airmen and Guardians innovative, multi-security JADC2 capabilities,” said John Odey, USAF/USSF Business Development Director at Iron Bow Technologies. “We have a long history of serving the Air Force and the entire Department of Defense, and are confident in our ability to support the rapid delivery of all the right data securely, anytime, anywhere.”