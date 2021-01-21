Boxlight’s Clevertouch Pilot in Kentucky School District Leads to District-Wide Adoption

Shelby County School District began looking for a new education technology provider in 2019 to replace outdated interactive whiteboards and ceiling mounted projectors. The goals of the district were built around an interactive flat panel or solution that was intuitive, could help them standardize interactive tech across the district and was a value-rich solution.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced a successful launch of Clevertouch IMPACT Plus panels in Shelby County Public Schools in Kentucky, generating approximately $300,000 in revenue for Boxlight.

The initial pilot included a total of 37 Clevertouch IMPACT Plus 65” panels with a mix of tilt and height-adjustable stands. The district also purchased professional development to further support teachers. Because of how well the panels performed during the pilot, SCPS decided to move forward with 10 units for each school in the county, 140 Clevertouch IMPACT Plus 65” in total.

“Shelby County students deserve a transformed learning experience, and these interactive panels can be the centerpiece of that experience,” said Adam Watson, Digital Learning Coordinator for Shelby County Schools. “We don’t want a device that merely substitutes a projector for a large television display. It’s important that our teachers see the Clevertouch panels as a way to better incorporate blended learning into their classrooms and create student agency.”

For a full case study about Shelby County School District, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, http://clevertouch.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

