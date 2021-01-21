Nottinghamshire County Council Renews Support Agreement With Rimini Street for Its Mission-Critical SAP Applications

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Nottinghamshire County Council (NCC) has renewed its agreement with Rimini Street for Support of its SAP ECC 6.0 and SAP Business Objects software. NCC first switched to Rimini Street in 2017, achieving substantial savings in maintenance fees over the last three years, as well as related savings in avoided upgrades, process efficiencies and customization support, included at no additional charge. At a time of significant strain on public sector budgets, NCC renewed its agreement with Rimini Street to continue to achieve these essential savings as the local authority seeks to drive efficiencies in its back-office IT systems. Additionally, NCC has the reassurance that their software systems will be supported for a guaranteed minimum of 15 years from the time they switched to Rimini Street Support. This level of support gives the organization confidence its core business applications will be maintained without disruption to critical services such as payroll for employees and protection services for young children.

Delivering Essential Services While Driving Down Support Costs

Nottinghamshire County Council, located in the United Kingdom, serves a population of approximately 828,0001 with around 400 adult and child services2. Since the financial crisis in 2008, NCC has faced significant pressure to reduce expenditure across the organization. The Business Services Center (BSC) cut budgets by 56% and reduced headcount by 66% while continuing to operate its key business management systems required to deliver critical functions like payroll and paying stipends to foster carers looking after children. Despite these reductions, NCC has maintained the full range of adult and child services it is expected to run.