 

Nottinghamshire County Council Renews Support Agreement With Rimini Street for Its Mission-Critical SAP Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Nottinghamshire County Council (NCC) has renewed its agreement with Rimini Street for Support of its SAP ECC 6.0 and SAP Business Objects software. NCC first switched to Rimini Street in 2017, achieving substantial savings in maintenance fees over the last three years, as well as related savings in avoided upgrades, process efficiencies and customization support, included at no additional charge. At a time of significant strain on public sector budgets, NCC renewed its agreement with Rimini Street to continue to achieve these essential savings as the local authority seeks to drive efficiencies in its back-office IT systems. Additionally, NCC has the reassurance that their software systems will be supported for a guaranteed minimum of 15 years from the time they switched to Rimini Street Support. This level of support gives the organization confidence its core business applications will be maintained without disruption to critical services such as payroll for employees and protection services for young children.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005210/en/

Nottinghamshire County Council Renews Support Agreement with Rimini Street for its Mission-Critical SAP Applications (Photo: Business Wire)

Nottinghamshire County Council Renews Support Agreement with Rimini Street for its Mission-Critical SAP Applications (Photo: Business Wire)

Delivering Essential Services While Driving Down Support Costs

Nottinghamshire County Council, located in the United Kingdom, serves a population of approximately 828,0001 with around 400 adult and child services2. Since the financial crisis in 2008, NCC has faced significant pressure to reduce expenditure across the organization. The Business Services Center (BSC) cut budgets by 56% and reduced headcount by 66% while continuing to operate its key business management systems required to deliver critical functions like payroll and paying stipends to foster carers looking after children. Despite these reductions, NCC has maintained the full range of adult and child services it is expected to run.

Seite 1 von 4


Rimini Street Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nottinghamshire County Council Renews Support Agreement With Rimini Street for Its Mission-Critical SAP Applications Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Nottinghamshire County …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Rimini Street ernennt drei neue regionale GMs für Nordamerika und einen neuen SVP für Global Operations
15.01.21
Rimini Street to Participate at the A.G.P. Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4, 2021
14.01.21
Rimini Street Appoints Three New Regional GMs of North America and New SVP of Global Operations
12.01.21
Homeplus Co. wechselt für seine Oracle-Anwendungen und Database-Software zum Support von Rimini Street
11.01.21
Homeplus Co. Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software
11.01.21
Rimini Street Announces Additional Repurchase of $10 Million Par Value of Series A Preferred Stock
05.01.21
Rimini Street Announces Agenda for February 1, 2021, Investor Day