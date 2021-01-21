ICE Mortgage Technology Origination Insight Report Sees Interest Rates Reach Historical Low in December as Refinances Continue to Surge

The 30-year note rate across all loan types remained under three percent for the second month in a row. Average interest rates for FHA and Conventional loans dropped to 2.94 and 2.96 percent, respectively, and the note rate on VA loans continued to decrease, hitting 2.66 percent in December.

Interest rates continued to decline to a new historic low in December 2020 with the 30-year note rate reaching 2.93 percent - the lowest percentage since this data began to be tracked in 2014. This is according to the latest Origination Insight Report from ICE Mortgage Technology , a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) and the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry.

Share of refinances remained high, with 60 percent of total closed loans in the month, down one point from the month prior. In comparison, in December of 2019, refinances accounted for 46 percent of total closed loans, a significant year-over-year difference. At the end of 2020, purchase loans remained at 39 percent of all closed loans in December.

Other statistics of note in December included:

The time to close all loans increased to 58 days, up from 55 days in November.

Time to close for purchase loans increased to 56 days, up from 49 days in November.

Time to close for refinances remained at 59 days, month-over-month.

Share of Conventional loans dropped one percentage point month-over-month, representing 81 percent of all closed loans for December.

The average FICO score for all loans decreased slightly to 751, down one point from the month prior.

“Interest rates continued to decline at the end of 2020, driving the growing share of refinances for another month,” said Joe Tyrrell, president of ICE Mortgage Technology. “Despite the continued impact of the coronavirus, our lenders are leveraging technology and digital solutions to manage borrower demand for refinances, while taking into account the health and safety of all people as part of the mortgage origination process.”

The Origination Insight Report leverages data from a robust sampling of approximately 80 percent of all mortgage applications that were initiated on the Encompass lending platform. ICE Mortgage Technology believes the Origination Insight Report is a strong proxy of the underwriting standards employed by lenders across the country.

In addition to the Origination Insight Report, ICE Mortgage Technology also distributes data from its monthly Millennial Tracker on the first Wednesday of each month. The Millennial Tracker focuses on mortgage applications submitted by borrowers born between the years 1980 and 1999.