 

CellBounce, a Division of ADT, Uses SiTime MEMS Timing in Cellular Bridge Solution for Home Security

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced that CellBounce, a division of ADT, has chosen the SiTime Elite Platform Super-TCXO for its 3G-to-4G conversion solution that is certified for use on the AT&T 4G cellular network.

“Our proprietary 3G-to-4G bridge solution requires very stable timing over its operating life,” said Jay Robertson, senior vice president of product at ADT. “SiTime provides the right timing performance required by our solutions.”

SiTime MEMS-based Elite Super-TCXOs achieve an all-inclusive ±250 ppb frequency stability over ten years, which is 10x better than existing solutions. This performance provides many benefits – eliminating a calibration step in production testing, optimizing network bandwidth utilization, and reducing operating costs by eliminating run-time field calibration.

“The global move to faster 5G networks is driving the sunsetting of older 3G technology,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “This transition opens up a plug-and-play upgrade opportunity at the client premises, and we are excited to help solve the timing challenges in this application.”

CellBounce is a plug-and-play conversion technology designed to solve one of the home security industry’s biggest logistical challenges in the next year and a half. Many home security customers with 3G radios in their security panels can receive and utilize the CellBounce device, similar to a smart plug, by simply plugging it into a power outlet near their security panel to enable continued cellular connection well beyond the 3G sunset.

About the SiTime Elite Platform Super-TCXO

SiTime Elite Platform Super-TCXOs solve longstanding timing problems for telecom, wireless, networking, and precision GNSS systems and replace legacy quartz OCXOs in 5G and IEEE 1588 synchronization applications while reducing power consumption and size. These MEMS-based precision temperature-compensated oscillators are engineered to deliver stable timing under environmental stressors, including airflow, rapid temperature changes, shock, vibration, poor power supply, and EMI. The platform includes 1 MHz to 220 MHz TCXOs with tight stability (±0.05 ppm to ±2.5 ppm), exceptional dynamic performance, and rich features. To learn more, visit www.sitime.com/products/precision-mhz-super-tcxos.

Download product photo

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

