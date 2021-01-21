 

Fastly Launches Worldwide Virtual Volunteering Initiative, Joins the Pledge 1% Movement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021   

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) announced today that it has joined Pledge 1%, a corporate philanthropy movement dedicated to making the community a key stakeholder in every business. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Fastly’s commitment to corporate giving, Fastly is kicking off the new year with its inaugural Global Week of Service, running from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, empowering its worldwide workforce to volunteer virtually and safely. This event will kick off a greater focus in 2021 on expanding corporate philanthropy and volunteerism efforts.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, corporate volunteer hours declined by 58% from the same time period in 2019. Fastly has set a goal of 2,000 employee volunteer hours during the Global Week of Service. The week will be an opportunity for the global Fastly workforce to come together and serve our employees’ respective communities during a once-a-century public health and economic crisis. To encourage employees to volunteer safely and abide by the health and safety guidelines in their area, the Fastly team has shared a variety of virtual volunteer opportunities with their team, including The Peace Crane Project, Amnesty Decoders, and Be My Eyes.

“In 2021, we’re working to make sure our corporate giving program is as impactful as possible,” said Doniel Sutton, Chief People Officer of Fastly. “We believe that volunteering is one of the best ways to deliver real impact to communities. There is a powerful multiplier effect that takes place when people are united in service to something greater than themselves, and that’s what this week will ignite. Plus, we know that volunteering will have a positive impact on our Fastly community as well. Although virtual, the social contact aspect of helping and working with others can have a profound effect on our team’s well-being, and relieve stress through meaningful connection with other people. Feeling intentionally engaged in social good is proven to have an appreciable positive impact on employees. This year will build the foundation for us to explore more sustainable employee volunteer programs and activities. Through the ongoing efforts of volunteers, remarkable change can occur.”

