 

MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, January 28, 2021. MicroStrategy will host a live Video Webinar on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter 2020 financial results. A live Video Webinar of the event can be accessed under the “Events and Presentations” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. The Video Webinar will be conducted on the Zoom platform and questions will only be taken from Video Webinar participants. Dial-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy, Intelligence Everywhere, and HyperIntelligence are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

